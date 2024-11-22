A company co-founded by a Glasgow professor has secured £1 million in grant funding to further work into combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to antibiotics.
The money has been awarded to Glox Therapeutics by Pathways to Antimicrobial Clinical Efficacy (PACE), one of the UK’s largest public-private initiatives targeting early-stage antimicrobial medicines and diagnostic discovery. The money will allow the company to expand its team and accelerate development of its antibiotics targeting drug-resistant pathogenic bacteria Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae, both of which are major cause of serious conditions such as pneumonia, blood stream infections and recurrent urinary tract infections.
Glox was set up in February 2023 by Daniel Walker from the University of Glasgow - now at the University of Strathclyde - and Colin Kleanthous from the University of Oxford. Both are experts in bacteriocin research.
Read more:
“We are grateful to PACE for their support and recognising the groundbreaking potential of our unique technology," said James Clark, chief executive of Glox. "Glox Therapeutics is one of only a handful of companies to have been selected for PACE funding so far which is a true testament to the expertise of our world-leading team.
"AMR poses a significant threat to human health globally and this grant will enable us to expand our team and progress the development of our innovative engineered bacteriocins to help combat two of the most life-threatening pathogens."
The therapeutics developed by Glox target speciﬁc pathogens, or a closely related group of pathogens, to selectively eradicate drug-resistant bacteria. Unlike conventional antibiotics these do not harm the human microbiome, ensuring a more effective treatment strategy with reduced side-effects.
“This latest PACE funding for Glox Therapeutics is a massive boost to the business who are operating in such a critical development area," said Kerry Sharp of Scottish Enterprise, an investor in Glox.
"At Scottish Enterprise, one of our aims is to double the number of scaling businesses, which will lead to more high value jobs supporting the transformation of the Scottish economy. This is why we’re collaborating closely with our partners, like Innovate UK, to make it easier for ambitious high growth businesses in Scotland to access the innovation support needed to grow and scale.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here