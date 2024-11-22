A prostate cancer charity said it has been able to reach “so many more men” since six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy announced he was terminally ill with the disease.
Prostate Scotland credited the former cyclist’s “openness” about his diagnosis with an increased awareness of the disease, which it said was reflected in its website stats for the past month.
The charity said it had seen 5,600 new users visit its website in the past month, a rise of 69%.
It also said it had seen “record spikes” in visits to its webpages.
This included a 255% rise in the number of visits to a prostate cancer information page, and a 209% increase in visits to its online symptom checker.
Visits to a PSA (prostate specific antigen) test information page, and the charity’s homepage, also both more than doubled.
Prostate Scotland chief executive Alison Wright said: “Our mission as a charity is for more Scottish men to be aware of their prostate, understand the symptoms of prostate cancer and disease, get to their GP earlier, and receive treatment for what is a curable cancer in most men.
“That’s why we want to say a huge thank you to Sir Chris. His openness to share his experience has enabled us to reach so many more men in just one month.
“We know men don’t always seek out mainstream health support and can ignore symptoms, and with no national screening programme for prostate cancer currently in place, it’s crucial we get the message out to more men: ‘Go to your GP and request a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test from the age of 50, whether you have symptoms or not.'”
The charity said nearly one in two men in Scotland will be affected by prostate disease at some point in their lives, and that one in 10 are likely to develop prostate cancer.
Sir Chris’ diagnosis came after his father and grandfather were both diagnosed with the disease, and the charity has urged other men with a family history of prostate cancer to get tested in a bid to catch any cases early.
He revealed in October that his cancer is terminal.
Prostate Scotland was founded 18 years ago, and provides information, advice and support on prostate cancer and prostate disease for men and their families living in Scotland.
