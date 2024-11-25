A bridge linking a new hospital to existing facilities has been hailed as “transformational” by staff at NHS Grampian.
The Baird Family Hospital, currently under construction at the Foresterhill Health Campus in Aberdeen, is connected to both Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.
Project nurse Margaret Meredith said: “We have a layout in NHS Grampian where all our main hospitals – Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), The Baird Family Hospital, the Matthew Hay Building and Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) – will be next to each other. The link bridge allows us to take full advantage of this.
“It will provide an internal connection from The Baird Family Hospital to ARI and RACH to ensure services such as x-ray, nuclear medicine and intensive care are readily available.
“The bridge enables timely transfer for those requiring care within ARI. This will support a more seamless delivery of care and reduce the impact on ambulance services.
“Currently, for example, if a patient needs to go from Aberdeen Maternity Hospital (AMH) to ARI, we require an ambulance or the Scottish Neonatal Transport Service to transfer them."
Project midwife Jayne Forrest added: “Women and babies can be transferred from the ward or department in the Baird to other areas of ARI and RACH within minutes across the link bridge.
"Access to the retail outlets and cafes in ARI and RACH will enhance experiences. These outlets currently comprise of food outlets, newsagents, clothing and accessories shop and cafes."
Dr Mike Munro, clinical lead for The Baird Family Hospital Project added that the link bridge will have benefits for training too.
He said: “It will also allow the paediatricians that currently work in RACH and AMH to collaborate in terms of teaching and research - something that was more difficult to do, due to the distance between RACH and AMH.”
