He said: “The winter flu and Covid-19 vaccination programme aims to lessen the severity of symptoms for those most at risk, due to age or underlying health conditions, and reduce pressure on the NHS and social care services during the traditionally busy winter period.

“We know that vaccination gives the best possible protection against viruses likely to be circulating this winter and helps to reduce the risk of flu transmission.

“Checking your eligibility and coming forward for vaccination now can help protect the NHS when it is at its busiest, as flu season typically peaks over the Christmas and New Year period.

“By doing so, you can help protect those most at risk in our communities and help to relieve pressure on the NHS when it is at its highest.

“I am enormously grateful to the staff at Blairgowrie and everyone else working across the NHS helping to deliver this vital service, keep communities safe and save lives this winter.”

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney receives his winter flu vaccination (Image: Jane Barlow) Those eligible include school pupils as well as children aged between two and five who are not in school.

Children who are between six months and two years old who are at risk are also eligible, as are NHS frontline workers and unpaid carers, among others.

Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of vaccination and immunisation at Public Health Scotland, said: “This year’s flu vaccine gives you the best possible protection against the flu viruses likely to be circulating this season.

“Getting the flu vaccine will reduce your risk of needing to go to hospital with serious flu illness.

“It also helps to reduce the spread of flu and will protect those around you from catching flu and getting ill. Following vaccination, it takes around 10 days for immunity to build and provide protection against flu.

“That’s why we’re encouraging anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to come forward now, before socialising with loved ones over the festive season.”

To check your eligibility, visit NHS Inform online.