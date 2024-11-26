First Minister John Swinney has urged Scots to check their eligibility for free flu and Covid jabs this winter.
Mr Swinney urged others to get their vaccinations after he was given his winter flu inoculation at Blairgowrie Community Hospital in Perth and Kinross, which he was eligible for as he is registered as an unpaid carer.
He said: “The winter flu and Covid-19 vaccination programme aims to lessen the severity of symptoms for those most at risk, due to age or underlying health conditions, and reduce pressure on the NHS and social care services during the traditionally busy winter period.
“We know that vaccination gives the best possible protection against viruses likely to be circulating this winter and helps to reduce the risk of flu transmission.
“Checking your eligibility and coming forward for vaccination now can help protect the NHS when it is at its busiest, as flu season typically peaks over the Christmas and New Year period.
“By doing so, you can help protect those most at risk in our communities and help to relieve pressure on the NHS when it is at its highest.
“I am enormously grateful to the staff at Blairgowrie and everyone else working across the NHS helping to deliver this vital service, keep communities safe and save lives this winter.”
Those eligible include school pupils as well as children aged between two and five who are not in school.
Children who are between six months and two years old who are at risk are also eligible, as are NHS frontline workers and unpaid carers, among others.
READ MORE:
- Flu, RSV and why Covid is still a big problem for the NHS
- Winter deaths in Scotland fall after hitting 30-year high
Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of vaccination and immunisation at Public Health Scotland, said: “This year’s flu vaccine gives you the best possible protection against the flu viruses likely to be circulating this season.
“Getting the flu vaccine will reduce your risk of needing to go to hospital with serious flu illness.
“It also helps to reduce the spread of flu and will protect those around you from catching flu and getting ill. Following vaccination, it takes around 10 days for immunity to build and provide protection against flu.
“That’s why we’re encouraging anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to come forward now, before socialising with loved ones over the festive season.”
To check your eligibility, visit NHS Inform online.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel