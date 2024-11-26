Hundreds of deaths among people who were homeless have been recorded in Scotland.
Almost 250 died while homeless in Scotland last year, a rise of nearly 100 since the in the six years since the statistics were first compiled.
According to the latest figures, 242 deaths among homeless people were recorded in 2023, an increase of 78 on 2017.
However, the total number of mortalities was a slight fall from the 244 recorded in 2022. Dozens of deaths were linked to drug abuse.
According to the figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS), 79 per cent of those who died while homeless were male, and 21% were female. The figures show that 19 of those who died were aged over 65.
The number who died from drug misuse deaths whilst experiencing homelessness increased from 89 to 100. Drug misuse accounted for nearly half - 41% - of all estimated deaths while homeless last year.
Beth Watson, senior assistant statistician, said: “Our estimate shows the number of deaths among people experiencing homelessness in 2023 is similar to the level in 2022.
"Homeless deaths are at a higher level now compared to the 164 deaths in 2017, when these statistics were first collected.
“Half of homeless deaths in 2023 were people aged under 45, with the most common age group for both female and male deaths being 35 to 44.”
More than half - 56% - of homeless deaths were classed as "external causes", which includes most drug misuse deaths, accidents, suicide, and assault.
These figures define 'homeless' as people in temporary accommodation such as flats, houses, hotels and B&Bs, as well as those who were experiencing street homelessness at the time of their death.
READ MORE:
- 1,000 new homes available in bid to tackle Scotland's homeless crisis
- ‘Serious risk’ to life this winter from rise in rough sleeping
Debbie Horne, Scotland Policy and Public Affairs Manager at Independent Age, a charity which supports older people facing financial hardship, said: “It is a social injustice and a human tragedy that the estimated number of older people who died while homeless in 2023 has risen to 19.
“Every person’s death while homeless highlights that more must be done to make sure that no older person is faced with homelessness in the first place.”
She urged people to support the Housing (Scotland) Bill progress currently working its way through Holyrood as a way to cut deaths among the homeless.
She said: “The Bill provides much of what renters need to see, including homelessness prevention measures which will help address the housing crisis. Our research has shown that almost 1 in 6 older private renters are worried about being evicted in the next 12 months.
“Through the proposed duties in the Housing Bill, a greater focus on early intervention and resourcing homelessness can be tackled. The figures today show how vital this work is.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel