The figures also showed a rise from 89 to 100 in the number of people who died from drug misuse while homeless.

Opposition parties and campaigners criticised the government's record on tackling homelessness as they responded to the deaths.

Ministers cut the housing budget by £200m in last year's budget despite concerns over the lack of housing supply. Five months later the Scottish Government declared a national housing emergency after coming under pressure from Labour.

Scottish Conservative shadow housing secretary Meghan Gallacher MSP said the deaths should be a "source of shame" to the government.

“These figures should be a source of shame for the SNP.

“Every one of these deaths is a tragedy and are a damning indictment of the SNP’s failures to get a grip of both the housing and drug deaths emergencies that have spiralled out of control on their watch.

The Scottish Government cut the budget for housing last year (Image: Jeff J Mitchell) “It is an absolute disgrace that so many people are dying on Scotland’s streets while ministers are failing to take urgent action," she said.

“They are totally detached from the reality facing our communities. As a result, far too many families are grieving the loss of a loved one, with many of those losing their lives at a tragically young age."

She added: “The SNP’s current approach to these emergencies is not cutting it and they must accept they have failed many of our most vulnerable people.

“If they don’t accept responsibility after nearly two decades in power, then these deaths will only continue to remain at appallingly high levels.”

Scottish Labour housing spokesman Mark Griffin accused ministers of failing to act on the crisis.

“These deaths are a travesty for our country and a damning symbol of government failure," he said.

“These devastating deaths are the most severe consequence of the housing emergency engulfing Scotland on the SNP’s watch. Every single one of these deaths is a tragedy and every one of these people were badly failed in their hour of need.

“As we head into winter, it is more urgent than ever that the SNP government takes action to tackle Scotland’s housing emergency and get every Scot a safe secure home.

“The SNP must deliver a fair deal for councils, build more affordable and social houses, and ensure health and care services are available to all.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat housing spokesman Paul McGarry said: "These are extremely distressing figures.

“Over the past year, SNP ministers have chosen to remove funding for affordable housing, mental health and drug services.

"All of this makes it so much tougher for those experiencing homelessness to access the wraparound services they need."

Sean Clerkin, campaign coordinator, Scottish Tenants Organisation, called for more funding for affordable housing and homelessness services in next week's budget.

"These homeless death statistics show the depth of the housing and homeless emergency we find ourselves in and the wholly inadequate response from the Scottish Government to date cutting housing and homeless budgets over recent years," he said.

"These unnecessary deaths are a wake up call to all those in authority that more needs to done in that the Scottish Government has to rapidly increase funding to Local Authority Homeless Services to provide proper wrap around services to help homeless people with addictions and mental health problems.

"The Scottish Government also has to restore in full the Scottish Affordable Housing Supply Programme Budget putting back the £196 million cut from the original housing budget with the emphasis on building more social rented homes and abandon building mid market rented homes so that all government resources are used to build warm, dry and secure home for homeless families.

"If the Scottish Government do nothing in their forthcoming budget on 4 December 2024 they will be forever condemned for being responsible for the growing number of homeless deaths in Scotland."

Beth Watson, senior assistant statistician at NRS, said: “Our estimate shows the number of deaths among people experiencing homelessness in 2023 is similar to the level in 2022.

"Homeless deaths are at a higher level now compared to the 164 deaths in 2017, when these statistics were first collected.

“Half of homeless deaths in 2023 were people aged under 45, with the most common age group for both female and male deaths being 35 to 44.”

The NRS analysis for 2023 showed that 79% of those who died while homeless were male, and 21% were female.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said each "premature and preventable death" as a "tragedy" and said the government was committed to ending homelessness.

“Every premature and preventable death is a tragedy and I send my deepest condolences to those affected by the loss of friends or family who were homeless.

"Scotland already has the strongest rights in the UK for people experiencing homelessness, but we are committed to ensuring that no one need become homeless in the first place," he said.

“That is why we are investing in the £100 million multi-year ending homelessness together fund to prevent homelessness, end rough sleeping and reduce temporary accommodation use.

"This includes supporting local authorities to deliver Housing First, which has provided a settled home alongside personalised support to more than 1800 people since 2019. We have also made record funding of more than £14 billion available to councils in 2024-25 to deliver a range of services, including in homelessness."

He added: “Through our £250 million National Mission on Drugs we’re taking a wide range of actions, including opening the UK’s first Safer Drug Consumption Facility pilot, working towards drug-checking facilities and widening access to life-saving naloxone.

"We’ve maintained a record £112 million to local Alcohol and Drug Partnerships for treatment and support services and we’re working with partners to support and build ADP leadership across Scotland.

“We are investing nearly £600 million this year in affordable homes, including an additional £40 million to increase the availability of social and affordable homes through acquisitions and bringing long term voids back into use.

“The Housing (Scotland) Bill, which is currently at stage 1, will place a stronger emphasis on homelessness prevention based on better coordination across services and providing support earlier. This will help people avoid the crisis of homelessness and the longer term harms associated with it.”

Some 56% of homeless deaths were classed as "external causes" which includes most drug misuse deaths, accidents, suicide, and assault. In comparison, 6% of all deaths in 2023 were due to external causes.

The figures include people in temporary accommodation such as flats, houses, hotels and B&Bs as well as those who were experiencing street homelessness at the time of their death.

They come from a report classed as Official Statistics in Development because they use an evolving methodology which has not yet been assessed against the rigorous quality standards of Accredited Official Statistics.