He said he believed The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill would leave “the door wide open for a large section of society to be vulnerable and anxious of its wide ranging harmful consequences.”

The Glasgow South West MP, who is Parliamentary Private Secretary to UK Government Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, said he feared it would put ministers “in control of instigating the dying process.”

The Commons will vote on Ms Leadbeater’s bid to legalise assisted dying on Friday. It is a conscience vote, which means MPs are not whipped.

The Herald approached all 57 Scottish MPs on Tuesday.

Of the 25 who have replied to us so far, five will vote for, including Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine and Labour’s Graeme Downie.

Another 12 will vote against. They include Dr Ahmed, Tory MPs Andrew Bowie and David Mundell, Labour’s Torcuil Chricton and Brian Leishman, and Lib Dem Angus Macdonald.

The SNP’s nine MPs will not vote as the legislation only applies to England and Wales.

Setting out his opposition, Dr Ahmed said he had read what he described as the “proposed assisted suicide Bill” many times.

“Upon each reading I become increasingly more concerned that it will be unable to fulfil its objectives for the small minority it is designed for, while leaving the door wide open for a large section of society to be vulnerable and anxious of its wide ranging harmful consequences.

“This Bill will place the state and secretaries of state in control of instigating the dying process and defining whose suffering is deserving, whose is undeserving of death by prescription.”

The transplant and vascular surgeon - who still works for NHS Glasgow - said it would “fundamentally change the doctor patient relationship.”

He added: “Once candid conversations around prognosis will now be laced by anxiety, fear and suspicion around a label of terminal illness that in the face of modern medicine is becoming increasingly meaningless.

“Creating a hierarchy of suffering, ceding more control of your death to the state and changing the dynamic between the vulnerable and those that care for them, is the antithesis of control choice and progress. That is why I will be voting against this Bill.”

Ms Jardine, who is sponsoring the Bill, said the safeguards proposed “would be the strongest in the world.”

“I know from personal experience and from speaking to very many people who have cared for loved ones in their final days and hours that palliative care cannot always prevent a painful experience for the personal dying or a traumatic experience for their family.

“I also know that many people attempt suicide every year as there is no assisted dying available. That too can go wrong with devastating side effects for families.

“I believe that those who face the end of their life, within short period should have the option of an assisted death if they choose.”

“This is not about me,” she added. “I do not know what I would choose. But I do not feel I have the right to deny anyone else that choice.”

Labour’s Graeme Downie said: “We’ve all heard those hushed conversations with doctors talking about making people more comfortable and pain management that can be applied.

“And I think there's always a worry for me that there's a nudge, nudge,, wink wink that goes with that that's potentially dangerous.

”I think by applying a process to it, as Kim's bill seeks to do, applies both a safety element, but also a compassion and choice that I think people in those kind of horrible situations need.

“I think the Bill has the right balance between safety and choice as well as creating a new event around coercion, which currently doesn't exist and tries to make sure that this choice is available for those who want it and protects those who don't.”

His colleague Brian Leishman told The Herald he was worried about the “significant ethical, medical and social implications” of the Bill.

“The priority should be to improve and expand access to high-quality palliative care, ensuring that every person receives the compassionate and comprehensive support they need at the end of their lives.

“I feel this approach would better safeguard vulnerable individuals while promoting a culture of care and dignity.”

Explaining why she and her party were set to abstain, the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman said: “The Bill is clear in its extent that it does not apply to Scotland. It also has provisions that require people to be resident in England or Wales for at least 12 months and to be registered with a GP there. “I therefore believe that the Bill does not impact the lives of my constituents or of people in Scotland more generally. I will not be taking part in this vote on 29th November as I do not feel it is right for me to take part in votes on legislation that will not apply to the people I represent.”

A tracker of how MP’s will vote by ITV found that 147 MPs planning to vote in support, while 105 will against.

In a rare show of unity, three former Tory PMs, Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Liz Truss have all come out of against the proposed change in law.

Last week, former Labour MP Gordon Brown called for a commission to be set up to devise a “fully funded, 10-year strategy for improved and comprehensive palliative care.”

Some MPs will attempt to stop the vote, with a “wrecking amendment” tabled.

New research from J.L. Partners, released on Wednesday, found the public supports assisted dying, with 65% in support, compared to 13% against.

However, the poll, first published in Politico, found 64% back improving palliative over end-of-life legislation.