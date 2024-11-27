While many of us look forward to celebrations with family and friends, it’s important to remember that Christmas can be a challenging time for those in need.
From families struggling to make ends meet to individuals facing loneliness, thousands across Scotland rely on the support of local charities to help make the season a little brighter. By donating to a charitable cause this Christmas, you can make a real difference in someone’s life and spread the true spirit of the season.
Whether it’s contributing to a food bank, supporting a homelessness charity, or donating gifts to children who might otherwise go without, every act of kindness counts.
Charities across the country are working tirelessly to provide essential aid and comfort to those less fortunate, and your support can help them go even further. This Christmas, why not consider giving back to your community and helping one of the charities below to create a season of hope, warmth, and generosity for all?
Forces Children Scotland
FORCES Children Scotland help more than 13,000 children from armed forces and veteran families to realise their potential and thrive across Scotland.
From mental health and wellbeing services, youth forums, and residential experiences to helping this community stand up for their rights, the charity also delivers accredited CPD for professionals and providing financial support.
Find out more and how to donate at www.forceschildrenscotland.org.uk
X/Facebook/Instagram: @ForcesChildScot
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/forces-children-scotland
TikTok: @forces.children.scotland
-----------------------------------------------------------
Beatson Cancer Charity
THIS Christmas, Beatson Cancer Charity is inviting the community to help spread hope and comfort through the Beatson Bauble Appeal 2024. Each bauble hung symbolises a message of love, remembrance, or gratitude, creating a powerful display of support for cancer patients and their families during this meaningful time of year.
The Beatson Bauble Appeal is a chance to honour loved ones, thank Beatson’s dedicated team, or extend hope to those facing cancer.
Donations directly fund vital services and resources that make a difference. Participating is simple, with options to give online, leave a dedication message, or text “BAUBLE” to 70580 to donate £10.
Every contribution has a tangible impact: £25 can provide a care package to help patients feel more comfortable; £50 funds a podiatry session for chemotherapy patients ; £75 enables complementary therapies for three patients, while £100 provides MP3 players filled with relaxation techniques for six patients.
With the appeal, the charity aims to bring a festive season filled with hope, care, and compassion to those who need it most. Supporting the Bauble Appeal is a way to make this Christmas brighter and share kindness and solidarity with everyone impacted by cancer.
See www.fundraising.beatsoncancercharity.org/donate/bauble
--------------------------------------------------
Erskine
Caring for Veterans since 1916
EACH year, Erskine Veterans Charity cares for many ex-Servicemen and women from all backgrounds – and you can make a difference to the lives of our country’s Veterans who have sacrificed so much.
This Christmas, any donation you can manage will ensure those who have given so much to our country receive the care and appreciation they deserve.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here