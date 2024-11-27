Whether it’s contributing to a food bank, supporting a homelessness charity, or donating gifts to children who might otherwise go without, every act of kindness counts.

Charities across the country are working tirelessly to provide essential aid and comfort to those less fortunate, and your support can help them go even further. This Christmas, why not consider giving back to your community and helping one of the charities below to create a season of hope, warmth, and generosity for all?

Forces Children Scotland

FORCES Children Scotland help more than 13,000 children from armed forces and veteran families to realise their potential and thrive across Scotland.

(Image: Forces Children Scotland provides many services including financial support and mental health)

From mental health and wellbeing services, youth forums, and residential experiences to helping this community stand up for their rights, the charity also delivers accredited CPD for professionals and providing financial support.

Find out more and how to donate at www.forceschildrenscotland.org.uk

X/Facebook/Instagram: @ForcesChildScot

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/forces-children-scotland

TikTok: @forces.children.scotland

Beatson Cancer Charity

THIS Christmas, Beatson Cancer Charity is inviting the community to help spread hope and comfort through the Beatson Bauble Appeal 2024. Each bauble hung symbolises a message of love, remembrance, or gratitude, creating a powerful display of support for cancer patients and their families during this meaningful time of year.

The Beatson Bauble Appeal is a chance to honour loved ones, thank Beatson’s dedicated team, or extend hope to those facing cancer.

(Image: The Beatson’s baubles symbolise support for patients)

Donations directly fund vital services and resources that make a difference. Participating is simple, with options to give online, leave a dedication message, or text “BAUBLE” to 70580 to donate £10.

Every contribution has a tangible impact: £25 can provide a care package to help patients feel more comfortable; £50 funds a podiatry session for chemotherapy patients ; £75 enables complementary therapies for three patients, while £100 provides MP3 players filled with relaxation techniques for six patients.

With the appeal, the charity aims to bring a festive season filled with hope, care, and compassion to those who need it most. Supporting the Bauble Appeal is a way to make this Christmas brighter and share kindness and solidarity with everyone impacted by cancer.

See www.fundraising.beatsoncancercharity.org/donate/bauble

Erskine

Caring for Veterans since 1916

EACH year, Erskine Veterans Charity cares for many ex-Servicemen and women from all backgrounds – and you can make a difference to the lives of our country’s Veterans who have sacrificed so much.

(Image: Erskine) This Christmas, any donation you can manage will ensure those who have given so much to our country receive the care and appreciation they deserve.

erskine.org.uk/give-support