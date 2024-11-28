Like so many of my colleagues, I have been contemplating how to vote more than I perhaps imagined I would. There is much said that this vote will be one of conscience, meaning there will be no party view or whip.

The argument goes that this is a question of morality and so it is for each individual MP to make their own mind up. The implicit assumption in that is that every MP should have a strong moral steer on how they will vote, but in my experience talking to other MPs that is far from the case.

As a Christian, I confess faith hasn’t guided me to one view or the other and I struggle to accept it is a straightforward moral question either.

In the end it comes down to the reality of how this would work in practice, and how we safeguard the most vulnerable in our society. On that basis MPs who are uncertain about whether this Bill does that effectively should vote against it.

I have had several hundred emails from my constituents on this subject.

The most compelling arguments in favour understandably come from those who have seen loved ones go through the agony of a painful, drawn-out death with little quality of life and who, even with the best palliative care, cannot be relieved of the unbearable physical and emotional distress caused by their condition.

Having watched a loved one die in difficult circumstances recently, I can entirely sympathise with their point of view. But that isn’t enough of a reason to pass a law which would put a duty on the medical profession at large to assist the ending of a life.

The argument about giving people choice is a compelling one, but it is an intention rather than a guaranteed safe outcome.

My overwhelming concern is that the best of intentions often doesn’t make the best law. Even if we suppose this Bill is watertight in the safeguards it proposes (and I would contend it is not) it would be naive to assume that means there will not be any improper uses of this power.

We all know that.

How to we ensure people suffering don’t feel coerced into making the most difficult of decisions, not by another individual but by their own weight of being a burden on family or society?

In a time where palliative care is stretched to the absolute limit, where social care is fragmented and diminished – is it not entirely reasonable to think some would think themselves an unwelcome addition to that in-tray and seek to make themselves less of a pressure for the system?

Throw in as many legal technicalities as you like, nothing would prevent a determined individual who felt like this being failed by this system.

Having volunteered with disabled people for twenty years, I also have a concern on how we limit this legislation to those it is intended to be for. I have got to know dozens of young adults with life-limiting conditions, many having spent their entire lives unsure how much longer they had to live, struggling with daily life for years.

Dignity should be a basic expectation for everyone, with the care and support needed to live a full life but we know that is not the case.

Making sure everyone has an equal chance to flourish should come long before we pass a law which seeks to assist the very people who suffer now without that equal chance to die.

This debate reminds us of two things: firstly, Members of Parliament are not delegates, limited to dispassionately weighing up our email inboxes before coming to a decision based on the perceived majority view.

All those elected are representatives, with a responsibility to think of the wider context, recognise and champion the minority view from time to time and be judged on the decisions we make on behalf of our constituents at the next election.

Our job is to go beyond the understandably emotive, persuasive individual stories, to a clear-headed assessment of whether we will be protecting the vulnerable from harm if we pass this law, with a nod to what comes decades after.

And secondly, we all need to talk about death more and make sure a Bill on assisted suicide doesn’t become the last word on how we ensure people have a good death.

We owe all those suffering now, and in the future, a much broader discussion than this.

Michael Shanks is the Labour MP for Rutherglen. He is Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.