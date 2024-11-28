READ MORE

Writing in The Herald, Mr Shanks, who recently witnessed a loved one’s “painful, drawn-out death” said he found the arguments for the change in law compelling, but that he had reservations about the potential consequences.

“The argument about giving people choice is compelling, but it is an intention rather than a guaranteed safe outcome,” he said. “The best of intentions often don’t make the best law.”

“In a time where palliative care is stretched to the absolute limit, where social care is fragmented and diminished – is it not entirely reasonable to think some would think themselves an unwelcome addition to that in-tray and seek to make themselves less of a pressure for the system?

“Throw in as many legal technicalities as you like, nothing would prevent a determined individual who felt like this being failed by this system.”

Yesterday, surgeon turned Scottish Labour MP, Dr Zubir Ahmed told The Herald he was “increasingly more concerned” about the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

He said it would leave “the door wide open for a large section of society to be vulnerable and anxious of its wide ranging harmful consequences.”

The Glasgow South West MP, who is Parliamentary Private Secretary to UK Government Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, said he feared it would put ministers “in control of instigating the dying process.”

The Commons will vote on Ms Leadbeater’s bid to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales on Friday. It is a conscience vote, which means MPs are not whipped.

The Herald approached all 57 Scottish MPs on Tuesday.

Of the 32 who responded, six will vote for, including Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine and Labour’s Graeme Downie.

Another 13 will vote against. They include Dr Ahmed, Tory MPs Andrew Bowie and David Mundell, Labour’s Torcuil Crichton and Brian Leishman, and Lib Dem Angus Macdonald.

Two were undecided and two declined to comment.

The SNP’s nine MPs will not vote as the legislation only applies south of the border.

A separate bid to legalise assisted dying in Scotland is currently making its way through Holyrood. However, the first vote will not be until the new year.

Setting out his opposition, Dr Ahmed said he had read what he described as the “proposed assisted suicide ill” many times.

“Upon each reading I become increasingly more concerned that it will be unable to fulfil its objectives for the small minority it is designed for, while leaving the door wide open for a large section of society to be vulnerable and anxious of its wide ranging harmful consequences.”

Ms Jardine, who is co-sponsoring Ms Leadbeater’s bill, said the safeguards proposed “would be the strongest in the world.”

“I know from personal experience and from speaking to very many people who have cared for loved ones in their final days and hours that palliative care cannot always prevent a painful experience for the personal dying or a traumatic experience for their family.

“I also know that many people attempt suicide every year as there is no assisted dying available. That too can go wrong with devastating side effects for families.

“I believe that those who face the end of their life, within short period should have the option of an assisted death if they choose.”

Explaining why she and her party were set to abstain, the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman said: “The Bill is clear in its extent that it does not apply to Scotland.

“It also has provisions that require people to be resident in England or Wales for at least 12 months and to be registered with a GP there.

“I therefore believe that the Bill does not impact the lives of my constituents or of people in Scotland more generally. I will not be taking part in this vote on 29th November as I do not feel it is right for me to take part in votes on legislation that will not apply to the people I represent.”

A tracker of how MPs will vote by ITV found that 147 MPs plan to vote in support, while 105 will against.

In a rare show of unity, three former Tory PMs, Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Liz Truss have all come out against the proposed change in law.

Last week, former Labour MP Gordon Brown called for a commission to be set up to devise a “fully funded, 10-year strategy for improved and comprehensive palliative care.”