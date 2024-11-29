GPs from across Scotland are set to gather in Clydebank today for the annual Scottish Local Medical Committee (SLMC) conference at a time when there is growing concern that the workforce is shrinking in the face soaring demand.

Health Secretary, Neil Gray, will deliver the keynote speech.

The last available statistics - published in December 2023 - revealed that the number of GPs working in the NHS in Scotland had fallen year-on-year in terms of both headcount and whole-time equivalent (WTE), a measure used to evaluate the real-terms size of the workforce after adjusting for part-time hours.

Between 2013 and 2023, the number of GPs in Scotland counted in terms of WTE fell by 5%, from 3675.1 to 3478.4, while the number of patients registered with GP practices increased by around 450,000.

BMA Scotland says the proportion of the NHS budget allocated to general practice has been gradually eroded from 11% in 2004 to 6.5% now.

They want to see this reversed to 15%, a record level.

Dr Morrison, a GP partner based in Edinburgh, argues that this would "massively" improve access and outcomes for patients by aiding recruitment and retention of doctors within NHS practices.

Dr Iain Morrison was recently appointed at the new chair of BMA Scotland's GP committee (Image: LothianLMC) He will tell delegates that the "huge demographic challenges" and needs of patients "will only be met with a huge shift to support General Practice", adding: “I truly believe that we have a finite period by which we can turn the tide and rescue General Practice.

"We will work tirelessly to make Government see the harm they have caused and redress the balance of healthcare provision.

“We have seen General Practices share of the NHS budget persistently eroded from 11% in 2004 to 6.5% now.

"This has directly led to the number of whole-time equivalent GPs across Scotland flatlining and now receding.

“We believe that, for General Practice to realise its awesome potential and for the NHS to once again be a jewel in the country’s crown, we must see our slice of the NHS budget rise to 15%.

“Achieving such record investment into General Practice would help to fund the ambition to move to one whole time equivalent GP per 1000 patients.

“This would mean an extra 1800 GP WTE across Scotland, delivering outstanding levels of continuous relationship-based care and would facilitate massively improved GP access with all the benefits that brings to the NHS, population health and the patient themselves."

GPs have raised concerns that this year's funding increase from the Scottish Government is too low to cover their costs (Image: PA) The call comes as a new survey reveals the impact of this year’s contract uplift for GPs, which covers practice running costs and take-home pay.

The SGPC previously warned this year’s offer from the Scottish Government - a 6.5% increase in the Global Sum used to fund partner salaries, pay rises for practice staff, and other expenses such as heating and lighting costs - “disappointingly fell well short of our asks”.

The pay survey, completed by more than 1,100 GPs across Scotland, found that nearly two thirds of GPs (65%) felt they were more likely to leave the NHS as a result.

The vast majority (90%) said they are not satisfied that it recognises their contribution to the NHS, and 86% said it had impacted on morale - including 53% who said it had "significantly decreased" their morale.

Dr Morrison will also warn that without mitigations to counteract the rise in employer's National Insurance contributions, many more GP practices "will be pushed to the edge".

Next week's Scottish Budget is expected to outline measures to help organisations including GP practices, care homes, and hospices to offset the impact of the NI hikes after the Treasury promised an extra £300 million in support.

However, the Scottish Government has said this still leaves a £200m shortfall.