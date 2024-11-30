Even if all of Scotland's planned National Treatment Centres were up and running, it still would not be enough to bring waiting times down to target levels.
That was the stark assessment this week by Dr Robert van der Meer, a professor of management science at Strathclyde University and one of the country's leading experts in healthcare analytics who has been repeatedly called on to evaluate NHS initiatives.
On Wednesday, he was among those presenting at on online conference examining the 'Next Steps for Tackling NHS Waiting Times in Scotland'.
READ MORE:
- Did differences in NHS north and south of border affect Covid response – and recovery?
- Scottish NHS recovery 'lagging behind' England’s, warns leading think tank
- Rates of cancer on increase for Scots women under 50 - but not in young men
- Stress, safety, pay: Why are so many psychiatrists quitting NHS for locum work?
It came as the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned that Scotland's post-Covid NHS recovery is "lagging behind" England's, and a day after the latest statistics from Public Health Scotland revealed that there were a record 38,373 people on the inpatient and day case lists who had been waiting over a year for their procedure.
One year waits were supposed to have been "eradicated" by September 2024 under targets announced by the Scottish Government back in July 2022.
Year-on-year, they have gone only one way instead: up.
National Treatment Centres (NTCs) - dedicated elective hubs dotted around the country - were designed to clear the backlogs by providing standalone facilities separate from acute sites where patients could be admitted for planned operations such as hip and knee replacements, or outpatient tests and scans.
By 2024/25, the NTCs were supposed to be delivering an extra 25,000 inpatient and day case procedures, but most of the hubs are currently on hold.
The two which have opened - in Fife and Highland - delivered 4,545 extra operations in the six months from April to September this year.
Exactly when - or if - the remaining NTCs will become operational is unclear, but according to Dr van der Meer they are unlikely to be enough to reset waiting times performance.
He said: "A number of national treatment centres have recently been opened across Scotland to provide additional capacity, particularly in the area of orthopaedics waiting times.
"These NTCs are already having an effect and we expect they will have more of an effect in the next few years.
"However, based on our projections, we think that, looking at a period of five, six, seven years ahead, the capacity may not be quite sufficient to bring waiting times down to the target levels as it stands.
"The NTCs on average bring in about 10,000 additional patients per year, but that will probably not be enough to bring the waiting times across the country down to the levels that the NHS is aiming for."
But perhaps it depends what the NHS aims for?
Under Scotland's Treatment Time Guarantee, no patient should wait longer than 12 weeks from referral for treatment to undergoing that procedure.Up until the end of 2015, at least 95% of patients were operated on within this timescale, but thereafter it began to fall away.
By the end of 2019 compliance had already dropped to 71.5% and now stands at just under 58%, despite the number of day case and inpatient admissions in 2024 being 23% lower than they were in 2013.
This puzzle of declining NHS productivity also cropped up during the conference.
Mark Dayan, of health think tank the Nuffield Trust, noted that many countries - including Ireland, Canada, and England - had suffered the same "mysterious drop in productivity" as Scotland since the pandemic in the form of outpatient attendances and hospital admissions despite significant increases in health expenditure and staff numbers.
There were several "commonalities", he said.
Higher levels of sickness absence now compared to pre-pandemic and workforce expansion being led by increases in more junior, less experienced staff are likely contributors.
A rise in the average length of hospital stay, which in Scotland has climbed from around six days pre-pandemic to seven now, is also important.
People are spending longer in hospital partly because it is "more difficult to discharge into the community" - reflecting social care pressures - and partly because "population health grew worse during the pandemic", so patients are sicker and more complex.
This comes on top of a system that went into the pandemic "operating on the edge of capacity" with far fewer acute beds than most European countries.
Scotland had around 2.4 acute bed per 1000 people as of 2021, compared to 5.8 per 1000 in Germany.
Yet several countries with fewer acute beds per head than Scotland (Canada, Finland, and the Netherlands, for example) still achieve lower average lengths of hospital stay.
Mr Dayan said: "What we find is that there is a set of distinctions and characteristics in those countries, which may may suggest how it's possible to have a lower length of stay and therefore pass more patients through even while you have a low bed base which should, in theory, mean you are only admitting people close to peak acuity.
"[Scandinavia and the Netherlands] spend a higher proportion of their budgets on non-inpatient care.
"That includes outpatients - not just hospital versus community or mental health.
"The implication that greater community capacity in the long term may help to speed progress through hospital, and enable higher throughput for the number of beds, seems to be borne out."
But what about shorter-term fixes?
Dr Catherine Labinjoh, a consultant cardiologist and the Scottish Government's current national clinical advisor for realistic medicine, said cutting waste would be one way to increase the funds available to the NHS for its frontline priorities.
She noted that medicines waste - money spent on prescribing medications that go unused, or partially used - is costing NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde alone £100,000 a day.
Furthermore, she said 14% of patients who undergo general surgery - especially older patients - ultimately regret it due to complications.
READ MORE:
- The unravelling of Scotland's National Care Service - and lessons from Australia
- 'Extremely concerning': Glasgow drops Hospital at Home service as winter looms
- Scot Govt 'prioritised risk from Covid' over other considerations, UK inquiry told
At the forefront of every clinician's mind when advising patients whether or not to have treatment should be the acronym 'BRAN': what's the Benefit; what are the Risks; is there an Alternative; and what if we did Nothing?
Reducing unwarranted treatment would translate into shorter waiting times, lower costs to NHS, and less harm, she added.
It should be a win-win - but in a health service under strain, perhaps there is a risk that "realistic" will start to look like rationing.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here