A Scottish health board is to divert ambulance patients to hospitals outside its area due to 'very high demand' on its services.
NHS Grampian said it has declared a critical incident on Thursday due to "extreme pressure" on Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
While patients requiring immediate life-saving care will still be dealt with at the hospital, the health board said that others will be diverted elsewhere "where clinically appropriate".
Some elective procedures and appointments at the hospital will also be postponed, NHS Grampian added.
NHS Grampian Chief executive, Adam Coldwells, said: “We have taken this significant step in light of sustained and continuing pressure at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
“Patients requiring immediate life-saving care will still be dealt with at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, however we are working with colleagues in neighbouring boards, and in the Scottish Ambulance Service, to divert other patients, where clinically appropriate, to alternative hospitals.
“Those already waiting at ARI will remain for assessment, and admission if required. As always, those with the greatest clinical need will be prioritised. We aim to resume business as usual as soon as possible.
"We will be postponing some elective procedures and appointments; this will NOT include cancer treatment or diagnostic tests. We are very sorry to anyone who will be inconvenienced; we want to reassure them they will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
"These options will assist us in the short term; we continue to work with our health & social care partnership colleagues to increase bed capacity to manage current demand across Grampian.
"The general public can help us by meeting friends or relatives due for discharge promptly - before midday if possible -so we can prepare the bed for another patient. Using NHS Inform to guide their self-care, or speaking to their GP practice, community pharmacy, or NHS 24 on 111 if they need further advice is also strongly encouraged."
