In his first speech since taking over as chair of the BMA's Scottish general practitioners' Committee (SGPC), Dr Iain Morrison will call on the Scottish Government to deliver a "huge shift" in investment towards family doctors which he says would fund additional 1,800 full-time GPs.

GPs from across Scotland are set to gather in Clydebank today for the annual Scottish Local Medical Committee (SLMC) conference.

See the story here Time 'running out' to save general practice, warns BMA

