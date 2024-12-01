Now, on World AIDS Day 2024, the government will provide additional funding that will help train healthcare workers to combat stigma and increase awareness.

First Minister John Swinney joined leading HIV charities to commemorate World Aids Day 2024 while Jenni Minto MSP, the Minister for Public Health, doubled down on the Scottish Government’s commitment to ending new HIV transmissions in Scotland by 2030.

She also added that there was ‘significant impact’ from last year’s national HIV anti-stigma campaign.

Public Health Scotland data published in September showed that there were 126 new first ever HIV diagnoses in 2023, while it also showed uptake of HIV prevention pill PrEP has reached near-record highs.

HIV testing rates are yet to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 48,012 people receiving a test down 19 percent from 2019.

First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney MSP, said: “World AIDS Day is a moment to remember those who we have lost to HIV - it is in their memory that we commit to protect everyone’s health by safeguarding everyone’s rights.

“Securing human rights, particularly the right to health and the rights of those most marginalised from society, is essential to ending transmission of the virus and our HIV Transmission Elimination Delivery Plan.

“Reducing the stigma around HIV encourages more people to seek testing and treatment without fear of judgement, which is why the Scottish Government is determined to help end HIV-related stigma by reinforcing that human rights extend to freedom from discrimination.”

Alan Eagleson, Head of Scotland Services at Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “World AIDS Day is about more than a ribbon. It’s about remembering everyone lost to HIV; it’s a promise to support people living with HIV; and it’s a stand against HIV stigma. World AIDS Day also allow us to reflect on the progress that has been made in the fight against HIV and redouble our efforts to end new HIV transmission by 2030.

“It is extremely welcome – and important – that the First Minister stood with people living with HIV ahead of World AIDS Day. A year on from the landmark campaign, ‘Stigma is more harmful than HIV’, it is also encouraging that the Scottish Government has announced that further action will be taken to tackle HIV stigma. We know that stigma continues to have a negative impact on the lives of people living with HIV in Scotland and can act as a barrier to testing, treatment and support.

“As we approach 2030, we must accelerate our efforts to find and support everyone living with HIV in Scotland. Central to achieving our goal must be the rapid expansion and normalisation of HIV testing, including through the funding and delivery of emergency department opt-out HIV and hepatitis testing. We must also prioritise the role of education and of peer-support services, so that people living with HIV in Scotland can access the support they need and live a life free of stigma.

“There has been phenomenal progress in our fight against HIV transmission and Scotland could be the first country in the world to end new cases, and so by 2030. However, this ambition will not be met without bold action to expand HIV testing across the country and face HIV stigma head on.”

Grant Sugden, Chief Executive at Waverley Care, said: “It was fantastic to see the First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, and MSPs come together at the Scottish Parliament ahead of World AIDS Day. This moment serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of reflection and action for people living with HIV.

"World AIDS Day is an opportunity to remember those we’ve lost, to challenge the stigma that still surrounds HIV, and to promote education about the ever-changing realities of living with the virus.

At Waverley Care, we are committed to ensuring that everyone in Scotland has access to HIV testing, enabling as many people as possible to know their status. It is only by keeping conversations about HIV alive that we can achieve the shared goal of zero new HIV transmission by 2030.

"However, reaching zero will require more than just testing. There remain significant gaps in mental health support for people living with HIV, and at Waverley Care, we have seen the transformative impact that peer support can have on wellbeing. These services must be accessible to everyone, no matter where they live in Scotland.

"Today’s gathering demonstrates the progress being made, but also underscores the need to redouble our efforts to end new HIV transmission and ensure a bright future for all.”

Daniel Fluskey, Director of Policy, Research and Influencing at National AIDS Trust, said: “We welcome the First Minister marking World AIDS Day and the support of the Scottish Government in working towards the goal of ending new HIV transmissions by 2030.

“As highlighted in HIV Outcomes UK’s 'Beyond the Virus' report exploring the link between HIV and mental health, we believe that this must be a priority moving forward to support everyone to live well with HIV. There is a clear, cost-effective path forward: ensuring people living with HIV are able to access mental health services; expanding peer support and tackling HIV stigma head-on."