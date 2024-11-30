A health board has resolved a “board level critical incident” in which a number of patients had to be diverted to other hospitals because of capacity issues.
NHS Grampian announced a critical incident on Thursday over a high volume of patients, stating Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) had faced extremely high pressure.
NHS Grampian is one of 14 regional health boards in Scotland.
It says both hospitals have been over capacity since September, with ARI averaging 111% occupancy and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin sitting at an average of 124% capacity.
It resulted in a small number of patients being diverted for treatment elsewhere, forcing the board to announce the incident.
However, on Friday, the board announced the situation had improved “slightly”, and on Saturday, it said the incident had now been resolved.
NHS Grampian chief executive Adam Coldwells said: “Thanks to the hard work of our colleagues and our partner agencies, we have reached a point where we have been able to stand down the board level critical incident.
“As part of that step, we are no longer diverting ambulances away from Grampian.
“I must thank the colleagues right across health and social care, who have been working tirelessly to keep things moving through this complex and challenging situation.
“We now enter a recovery phase, which will include a review. I will give an update to the NHS Grampian board at our meeting on December 12.”
Patients who required life-saving treatment continued to be admitted into both hospitals, as the board assured that it was only those who had non life-threatening issues who were diverted.
Mr Coldwells said: “We’d like to thank our colleagues at neighbouring boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service for their exceptional support and assistance.”
He added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to anyone who has been affected by changes, during this time.
“These sudden changes can be difficult. Although we are in a better position, pressure across our health care system remains at sustained and historically high levels.
“The situation at ARI, Dr Gray’s Hospital, and in community settings across Grampian, remains extremely pressured, due to the volume of acutely ill patients, delayed discharges, capacity in community healthcare settings and staffing pressures.”
He said there had also been an increase in delayed discharges across the North East.
“On Thursday we had 199 delayed discharges across our system – accounting for 13% of all beds in the region,” he said.
“Since January 1, 2024, we have seen a 26% rise in patients whose discharge has been delayed across the region.
“The general public can continue to help us by meeting friends or relatives due for discharge promptly – before midday if possible – so we can prepare the bed for another patient.
“Using NHS Inform to guide their self-care, or speaking to their GP practice, community pharmacy, or NHS 24 on 111 if they need further advice is also strongly encouraged.”
