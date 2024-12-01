Non-essential visiting has been suspended at a hospital following an outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting.
Dr Gray’s Hospital, in Elgin, Moray, has suspended non-essential visiting following the outbreak, with more than 50 patients and staff affected.
Three wards have been closed to new admissions and patients with planned appointments were asked to reschedule, while the Emergency Department was also said to be impacted.
However, patients receiving palliative care, paediatric patients, people with dementia or with a learning disability will still be allowed visitors, along with pregnant women, and people receiving life-changing information.
Duty manager Louise Pearson said: “We have made this decision to protect patients, family members and staff until the situation is resolved.
“Wards five, six and seven are currently closed to new admissions as a result of the outbreak, but we have taken the difficult decision to suspend non-essential visiting across the entire hospital in an effort to prevent any further spread.
“We understand the vital support that family and friends provide and are sorry for how this will affect you.
“Ward iPads are available to support people to stay in touch with friends and family virtually, for further information, patients and their families should speak with our ward staff.
“We’d also ask patients with planned appointments not to attend if they have symptoms and to seek advice, if needed, from 111 or their GP surgery.”
Mrs Pearson added the ward closures were limiting the ability to admit patients to hospital wards and this was impacting Dr Gray’s Emergency Department.
She said: “We would assure the public that those facing life-threatening situations are continuing to be seen rapidly for life-saving treatment, as an absolute priority.
“It is vital patients phone NHS 24 on 111 before attending the Emergency Department or a Minor Injury Unit – unless the situation is life-threatening, for instance, a suspected stroke or heart attack, in which case you should call 999.
“Using the 111 service allows us to keep waiting times to a minimum and better manage hospital capacity.”
