A two night special event in memory of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison will be held in Stirling next month.
‘Sing The Greys’ will take place at the Tolbooth on December 6 and 7 and is being held in partnership with Tiny Changes, the charity set up in memory of the singer.
It was established following Scott’s death in 2018 and is the first national youth mental health charity in Scotland.
It has a goal of investing £1 million in the mental health of children and young people by the end of 2026.
This show will celebrate the music of the band and will be front by a house band put together by Joe Rattray, while former Radio 1 and BBC introducing DJ Ally McCrae will host the event.
Musicians inspired by Scott will perform their favourite Frightened Rabbit tracks, including former Scotland Album of the Year winner Kathryn Joseph, Ross Leighton of Fatherson, Emmy Award winning singer and composer Tommy Reilly, folk singer-songwriter James Yorkston and traditional music pioneer Karine Polwart, as well as developing artists such as Raveloe, Djanna Gabrielle and Scott William Urquhart.
David Weaver, Cultural Venues Programmer at Stirling Council, said “This event promises to be a joyful celebration and shared occasion, bringing folk together to laugh and cry and sing along in the way only a Frabbit gig can achieve.
“Frightened Rabbit’s musical legacy is felt globally. They are one of Scotland’s greatest ever bands and their song-craft, and Scott’s lyrics, continue to inspire musicians today. The response and excitement from the range of artists taking part in these events just shows how far and wide the band’s influence is felt.
“It’s fitting we’ll be collaborating in partnership with Tiny Changes to raise funds and showcase the amazing work of this incredible charity, which advocates so passionately for the mental health of Scotland’s children and young people.”
Tara McLoughlin, Artistic Director and Venues Manager at Stirling Council said: “The legacy of Frightened Rabbit, and of Scott, is one of togetherness and community, galvanised through music. It echoes our own vision at Tolbooth, so we are honoured to bring together this celebration of Frightened Rabbit’s beautiful work.
“We have a long established music development programme and are passionate about the power of investing in youth music, so we delighted to be co-presenting this celebration with the excellent Tiny Changes charity, who empower and support young people.”
Kara Olayinka, CEO of Tiny Changes, said: “We couldn't be more excited to be part of these two sold out nights in December and we are so grateful to Stirling Council, the team, and talented friends of Tiny Changes and Scott who will be performing in Tolbooth and raising money and awareness for us and Action in Mind.”
