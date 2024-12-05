A cell therapy treatment shown in initial studies to dramatically reduce death rates is set to be a gamechanger in the treatment of late-stage liver disease, according to the Scottish company in charge of its development.
“I believe over the next 12 to 18 months we are one of the companies where we will have clinical data to demonstrate why we believe that cell therapy is truly transformational,” said Amir Hefni, chief executive of Resolution Therapeutics. “That’s going to be really important for the field of advanced therapeutics and specifically cell therapy.”
Earlier this year Resolution announced it had raised £63.5 million in a series B funding round to finance Phase I/II clinical trials of RTX001, an engineered version of a specific type of immune cell known as a macrophage, which fights inflammation and fibrosis. Patients for the study are now being recruited in the UK and Spain, with the first doses expected to be administered early next year.
The money was provided by Syncona, a London-listed venture capital firm that has been involved with Resolution since the company was set up in May 2020 to commercialise the work of Professor Stuart Forbes, director of the Centre for Regenerative Medicine at the University of Edinburgh.
“Decompensation” in a patient with cirrhosis is an acute deterioration in liver function characterised by jaundice, ascites, hepatic encephalopathy, hepatorenal syndrome or variceal haemorrhage.
A patient who has experienced their first decompensation has a median survival time of about two years and among those who have suffered a second decompensation, that drops to around nine months. At the moment, the only treatment available to patients at this stage of illness is a liver transplant, an invasive and complex surgical procedure that is limited by complications and a shortage of donors.
According to Mr Hefni the initial study by Professor Forbes involving 50 patients showed among those in the “control arm” who received a placebo, there were 11 major decompensation events – including eight deaths and a liver transplant – in the three years after that Phase I study. Among those who received RTX001, there were just two major events.
“We are going into a patient population that is a little bit sicker than what Professor Forbes did at the University of Edinburgh, and hence we believe the engineering will have even greater impact in terms of efficacy on this really high-need population,” Mr Hefni said.
Asked whether this could be a treatment or a cure, he added: “If you look at our trial target profile, we are looking at a huge impact versus the control arm, so we are not in this for incremental benefit – it’s truly transformative benefit.
“Now is it a one-off cure? It’s definitely a short-term treatment, so we are expecting four doses four weeks apart, and then we stop treatment. Our vision is to prevent the next decompensation event and I think, if we do that, we would be very successful.
“What does that translate to? It translates to whether we prevent a liver transplant.”
Mr Hefni joined Resolution Therapautics, which currently employs 55 people split almost evenly between Edinburgh and London, in August 2023 from his role as head of cell and gene therapy at Swiss multinational pharmaceutical group Novartis. With a PhD in immunopharmacology from King’s College London, he has also previously held various commercial roles with Bristol-Myers Squibb.
He says he was drawn away from working for major pharmaceutical groups to Resolution by the quality of the data from Professor Forbes’ original trials of RTX001.
“I have seen first-hand in my previous role at Novartis the impact cell therapy can have in oncology. Emily Whitehead and others have had tremendous success from Car T – we see that now in myeloma, lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia – and it’s a really humbling experience to be working in a space where you can really have a transformative impact on patient outcomes. So when I saw the data coming out of Professor Forbes’ laboratory and the clinical sites in Scotland, it was really exciting to be able to step into a space where there is a huge amount of unmet need.”
An analysis of the data from the upcoming study is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026. In the meantime, Resolution is also planning to expand the RTX001 pipeline into the treatment of other conditions, such as lung fibrosis and what is known as graft versus host disease (GvHD).
The money from Syncona came amid what continues to be a difficult funding environment for the life sciences sector, though Mr Hefni said the appetite for risk among investors appears to be growing.
He said: “I am cautiously optimistic that the discussions we are having now versus the discussions we were having 12 months ago are much more positive, and they are much more engaging. It feels more optimistic, but I think we are not out of the woods yet. It’s still a tough environment for biotech more broadly, and especially for advanced therapeutics.”
So could Resolution become a major standalone player in its field, further underpinning Scotland’s prowess in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors? On this point, Mr Hefni takes a cautiously diplomatic stance.
“It’s a very difficult question to give a definitive answer on today. Because we are a cell therapy organisation, we’ve had to build research capability, development capability, and manufacturing capability, which means that all roads are open.
“Whether we want to pursue the next financing round, and ultimately be listed, that’s one path, and I think it’s a path we could take and the data will allow us to make that happen. The other path, of course, is whether we partner with a major pharmaceutical company that has interests in some of the disease areas that we are pursuing.
“So at this stage we are keeping a relatively open mind. What we definitely need to do in the short term is get data and publish it and present it as quickly as possible – that’s the organisational objective right now.”
