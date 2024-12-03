Mr Thomson retired from the civil service in November 2023 and, as reported by the Daily Record, received a pension of £1.4m, estimated to be worth around £70,000 per year.

The former civil servant insisted at the Covid inquiry that he was not telling colleagues to delete messages in order to get around Freedom of Information requests.

He said: "I'm reminding my colleagues that this channel is discoverable under FOI, which I think is correct, and then I'm saying in an informal way that my understanding of our approach to these groups is that messages should not be kept -- other than in relation to salient points, as we've just discussed, these messages should not be kept and should therefore be deleted.”

Mr Thomson was given a CBE in the New Year's Honours list, and is an honorary professor at the University of Glasgow.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton told the Record: "Families of the covid bereaved are still desperately searching for answers because people like Ken Thomson deleted their messages.

"While he enjoys a comfortable retirement, the families may be forever waiting to learn what happened to their loved ones.”

Murdo Fraser of the Scottish Conservatives said: "This news will come as a slap in the face to those who tragically lost loved ones during the pandemic.

"The SNP should be focused on giving Covid bereaved families the answers they deserve rather than lining the pockets of those who helped ministers hide the truth from the public.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The pay and pensions framework for Senior Civil Servants is reserved to the UK Government.”