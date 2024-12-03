Latest Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows that in the quarter ending September this year, 89.1% of those assessed as suitable for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) were seen within 18 weeks, almost reaching the Scottish Government target of 90%.

This was up from 84.1% in the previous quarter and 75.6% for the same quarter ending September 2023.

There were 4,231 children and young people waiting to start treatment at the quarter ending September 2024, a decrease of 20.8% from 5,344 waiting in the same quarter last year.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) said the figures indicate that 115 children and young people had been waiting more than a year for treatment in the quarter ending September 2024.

It called on the Scottish Government to make the adequate resourcing of mental health services for children and young people an “absolute priority” in the forthcoming budget.

An SCSC spokesperson said: “The latest figures highlighting that more than 4,200 children and young people are still waiting for treatment from mental health services, with 115 waiting over a year, is extremely alarming.

“We are facing a mental health emergency and many of our children and young people are at breaking point, with stress and anxiety reaching alarming levels as they battle with the long shadow of lockdown and the rising cost of living.

“This is also having a major effect on classroom behaviour, impacting the young people concerned, their fellow pupils and staff.”

Children First chief executive Mary Glasgow said: “Ahead of tomorrow’s budget, the Scottish Government must invest more in early help and support to prevent children reaching crisis point.

“We want to see more funding so that families can quickly get support for their children when they need it.”

The figures show that 50% of the children and young people starting treatment started within six weeks of referral, which is the same as the previous quarter.

Dr Kandarp Joshi, chair of the CAMHS Faculty, Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “It’s welcome news that waiting times have improved – but ministers cannot assume the job is now done.

“Alarmingly, waiting times may be higher because the Scottish Government don’t report on the wait after a young person’s first assessment.

“They also don’t take into the account the waiting times for neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism or ADHD – which are also on the rise.

“Working on the frontline we see a postcode lottery of specialist mental health services across the country, but our vulnerable children and young people deserve so much better than this.

“Targets are missed but what we need is ringfenced funding and resources ploughed in at local level.”

The College urged the Scottish Government to “keep their own promise” to commit 10% of the total NHS spend towards mental health and 1% for CAMHS.

The Scottish Government said it allocated £120 million to NHS Boards this year to improve the quality and delivery of mental health services for all, including CAMHS.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “We are working hard to ensure that everyone gets the support they need, when they need it, so the continued improvement in CAMHS waiting times is very welcome.

“These positive figures are testament to the dedication of the staff who work so hard to help the children and young people they care for.

“While the national standard applies only to each quarter, it is also encouraging that the highest ever monthly performance – 91.3% – was recorded in September.

“However, we know there is still more to do, which is why we have provided local authorities with more than £65 million, since 2020, to develop and deliver community-based mental health support for children, young people and their families.

“We have also invested £16 million a year to work towards ensuring every secondary school in Scotland has access to school counselling services.”