Public Health Scotland, which published the figures, said the total was the highest since guidelines were changed in July 2016.

Over the course of October patients who were well enough to be discharged spent 62,914 days in hospital – with this total 11% higher than it was in October 2023.

Delayed discharge, also known as bed blocking, happens when patients are well enough to leave hospital but need to wait for ongoing care arrangements to be made, either for care in their own home or somewhere else.

And the latest record high figures prompted calls for action from opposition politicians at Holyrood.

Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said while the SNP had previously pledged to end delayed discharge “the number of Scots trapped in hospitals is at a record high”.

Meanwhile, with some patients unable to leave hospital, she said “thousands more Scots are waiting in hospital corridors because there aren’t enough hospital beds”.

Ms Baillie demanded: “As winter pressures increase, the SNP must urgently tackle delayed discharge so hospitals can work for patients again.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “SNP mismanagement has led to record-breaking numbers of people stuck in hospital unnecessarily because they can’t get the care they need at home or in the community.

“These delays are failing patients, contributing to agonising waits in A&E and creating pressures right across our NHS.

“It goes to show that you can’t save our NHS unless you fix the care crisis.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.