Such registers are designed to help those with learning disabilities avoid long stays in hospital or placements far from family.

Of those logged on registers, 486 cases are considered “urgent”.

In Scotland, 85 people on the registers were stuck in hospital, well enough to leave but without the necessary care package.

Of those, eight people had been waiting longer than six years – down from 12 since June – while 21 had been waiting between two and five years, the same figure as three months before.

Meanwhile, 79% of those on the registers are considered to be in “inappropriately out-of-area placements” – people who are receiving care too far away from their family against their own wishes and those of their loved ones.

The figures also showed 44 people are currently in the midst of a hospital stay of more than a decade, with 28 in for between six and nine years and 54 between two and five.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

Scottish Greens health spokeswoman Gillian Mackay said being kept in unsuitable accommodation “infringes on people’s human rights”, adding: “We cannot continue to leave people in hospitals who deserve to be living their lives with proper support in the comfort of their own home setting.

“There has been some progress – however, recent Coming Home progress reports have highlighted continuing challenges. We need to see urgent action to make sure people are not in unsuitable accommodation or stay in hospitals for longer than they should be.

“Cosla and the government need to work together to bring people home with appropriate care and support in place.”