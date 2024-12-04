The Scottish Government has prided itself on avoiding the strikes which have hit the NHS in every other part of the UK in the past couple of years.

Nurses, consultants, and resident doctors (previously known as junior doctors) have all agreed to pay deals before disputes ever reached the picket line.

Could that be about to change?

On Friday, Scottish GP leaders attending the annual BMA Scotland GP conference in Clydebank voted unanimously to ballot their members on industrial action amid anger over funding.

READ MORE:

Can GPs strike?





Yes. In England, GPs have been engaged in "collective action" since mid-August.

Although practices have remained open, around a quarter said they were capping appointments at 25 per day - the "safe maximum" recommended by the BMA - and half said they were not providing any non-contractual services.

A shift to a "phase two" - where surgeries temporarily close their doors - has not been ruled out.

It is the first time in 60 years that GPs have staged industrial action.

Given that the problems engulfing general practice in England are mirrored north of the border (practices collapsing as GP partners quit, a shrinking workforce of family doctors, and an ever smaller share of the health budget pie), similar action by GPs here seems highly likely in 2025.

(Image: DerekMcArthur/Newsquest)

How did we get here?





Despite repeated promises by governments at both Westminster and Holyrood that healthcare must move out of hospitals and into the community - reflected, for example, by cuts to acute bed numbers - the reality is that an ever-increasing share of investment in the UK has flowed into secondary care to cover the cost of increased numbers of hospital doctors and nurses, expensive new medicines, and equipment.

At the same time, the percentage of the NHS budget allocated to general practice has been in freefall - going from around 11% in 2006 to a historic low of 6.5%.

It is also worth bearing in mind that, according to analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, real-terms spending on health in the UK flatlined from 2009/10 to 2018/19.

Health spending in the UK flatlined in the decade leading up to the pandemic (Image: IFS) After adjusting for the growing size and age of the population, it increased by just 1.3% in that time, which means that GPs - whose share of that pot was shrinking - were experiencing a very real decline in funding at the same time as their patient lists increased and became more elderly.

This has manifested in a serious recruitment and retention problem.

Furthermore, in both England and Scotland, the number of GPs who are "partners" - the doctors financially liable for owning and run a practice - has been steadily declining.

By headcount, excluding trainees, just 71% of the current GP workforce in Scotland are partners compared to 85% in 2012.

The percentage of the GP workforce who are partners ('performers') is falling (Image: PHS) This is one of the reasons why a growing number of practices are folding, with the consequence that patients are either transferred to neighbouring practices (the result: even more patients per GP, competing for appointments) or practices are taken over by the health board (a costlier alternative for the taxpayer versus the independent contractor model).

Can we fix it?





BMA Scotland says the solution is to redistribute health spending back to general practice, increasing its share to 15%.

Only then would the "Global Sum" - the pot of money given to practices by Government - be adequate to cover overheads such as heating, lighting, building maintenance, and pay for staff employed directly by the surgery (practice nurses, salaried doctors, receptionists) with enough leftover to hire extra staff, invest in new services, and make the take-home pay for partners worth the stress and liability of practice ownership.

Good community healthcare keeps people out of hospital.

The dilemma for Government is how to wrest money back from secondary care when - as Audit Scotland reported on Tuesday - half the country's territorial boards needed emergency bailouts to break even last year.