The payments are part of the Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS), which helps those farmers whose animals are on poorer quality, rough grazing land in the hills.

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said Scotland was the only part of the UK to offer this kind of assistance, as he insisted Holyrood ministers are “committed” to supporting hill farmers.

He said: “We have an incredible sheep sector that is globally renowned, with thousands of jobs dependant on well managed robust hill flocks, often in areas where we want to ensure there is no rural depopulation, as well as the downstream value from efficient distribution and enormous retail potential at home and abroad.

“This payment scheme is unique in the UK and we maintain it because we recognise the value of supporting our upland hill farmers.”

With almost all eligible SUSSS applications being processed, Mr Fairlie said: “We are acutely aware that farmers need to be able to plan their year and it is why we remain committed to directly supporting them, unlike elsewhere in the UK where payments are being stopped.

“Turning the applications around quickly and getting this money into accounts, as per the payment strategy, allows farmers to stabilise cash flow and invest in their businesses.”