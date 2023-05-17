Cops were called to a flat on Argyle Street at around 8pm on Monday, May 15 following a report of concern for their welfare.

Upon their arrival, the bodies of a man and boy were discovered within the property.

The deaths are currently being treated as 'unexplained', however, police have said there is no information to suggest that anyone else has been involved at present.

READ MORE: Glasgow subway adverts with Michelangelo's David rejected due to nudity

Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of concern for a man and a child at a property in Argyle Street, Paisley around 8pm on Monday, May 15 2023.

“Officers attended and a man and a boy were found dead within the property.

"The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

“At this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.

“A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”