A serial abuser from Fife who battered his partner to death with a tyre iron has been sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison.
Mark Campbell, 37, was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh of subjecting Jane Fitzpatrick, 48, his partner of 18 months, to a fatal attack just hours after he had coerced her into discharging herself from hospital.
On 7 August 2021, she was admitted to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment to a pre-existing head injury but left with Mr Campbell against medical advice.
They went together to a secluded yard in Glenrothes where Mr Campbell tried to source drugs.
It was there he carried out the fatal assault, before driving off with the victim's body to try and cover up his crime.
Six other women also gave evidence of abuse and assaults to which they were subjected by Mr Campbell during a campaign of offending which began in 2003. He was convicted of a total of 14 charges, including four counts of rape against three women.
In sum he was convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of assault and rape to injury, two counts of assault to injury, two offences under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) act 2009, two counts of assault to injury and danger to life, one count of abduction, assault to injury and permanent disfigurement, one count of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement & danger of life, one count of domestic abuse and the assault and murder of Ms Fitzpatrick.
On Thursday the High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 27 years, as well as placing him on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.
Scotland Procurator Fiscal for Homicide, David Green, said Mr Campbell was a serial offender who presented a danger to women he encountered.
He said: “Mark Campbell’s behaviour towards women over the course of nearly 20 years has been contemptible.
“Jane Fitzpatrick’s life was controlled by him and ultimately ended by his violence. Her family and friends are left to try and cope with their terrible loss.
“I commend the brave women who came forward to give evidence against this man. Their courage helped COPFS prosecutors bring Campbell to justice.
“I would urge any victim of violence and abuse, or anyone who witnesses such offending, to come forward, report it and seek help.
“Our thoughts are now with those women who spoke out against Campbell, and with the loved ones of Jane Fitzpatrick.”
