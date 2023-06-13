Hay fever is usually at its worst between March and September – and right now, thousands of people affected are desperate for a solution to their pollen-induced runny noses, itchy eyes and tickly coughs, and other irritating symptoms.

The hay fever pages on the NHS.uk website reportedly received 122,650 visits last week alone.

So, what can you do to help with hay fever symptoms?

1. Don’t rub your eyes

“Red, itchy, swollen eyes are often a real problem for hay fever sufferers,” explained pharmacist Sid Dajani, from Golden Eye Eye Care.

“As tempting as it is, don’t rub your eyes. Clean them free of pollen frequently, with cotton lint and cold water, and treat the symptoms immediately with eye drops or eye ointment containing propamidine isetionate.”

2. Don sunnies and keep your clothes clean

Reducing your exposure to pollen, however possible, can really help. Dajani added: “Wear wrap-around sunglasses to protect your eyes when outside, and have a shower when you get in from work and put your clothes straight in the wash to help remove all pollen. It’s also best to avoid drying clothes outside.”

3. Think about your diet

What you eat may have an impact too. GP Dr Nisa Aslam suggested: “Stick to an anti-inflammatory diet, with plenty of fruit and vegetables, beans, grains and oily fish, whilst limiting processed food high in fat, sugar and salt. Look for anti-inflammatory, antioxidant herbs, like chamomile, ginger, nettle and turmeric. These can be consumed in the form of supplements or beverages.”

4. Protect your nostrils

Dr Adam Fox, allergist and advisor to Clarityn, said: “Pollen balms such as petroleum jelly rubbed around the rim of the nostrils can help trap pollen before it enters the nose, and salt water nasal sprays help rinse pollen particles out of the nose, preventing them from sitting in there and causing more symptoms.”

5. Keep the windows shut

As tempting as it may be to fling windows open at this time of year, Dijani said: “Keep windows, including car windows, and doors shut. Venture out as little as possible. Towns and cities are no more friendly to hay fever sufferers than the countryside, due in part to more extensive ‘greening’ of urban areas.”

6. Prepare for the pollen count

Checking to see when the pollen is particularly high can help you prepare. “If you know you have symptoms every year, then it makes sense to be prepared in advance,” said Fox. “If you require a nasal spray, then starting to use it before the season starts will make it much more effective. For adults, these can be brought over the counter, whilst children will need a prescription.”

7. Stay in when the count is really high

And if symptoms are still really getting to you? “Avoid going outside when the pollen count is at its highest – in the middle of the morning or the early evening,” said Dajani.