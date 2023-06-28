The 68 residents will enjoy a first-class way of life – the pampering and luxury that we all deserve in retirement. Dalgety Bay Care Home is as much about the home as the care with fine dining, a library, a full and inventive activities programme, a champagne bar and hair salon.

Residents can personalise their luxury rooms. Each has furniture, wi-fi, flat-screen televisions and a convenient nurse call system. However, residents are welcome to being their own furniture if preferred and can bring artwork, photos and other precious belongings to personalise their new surroundings.

Dalgety Bay places a great amount of importance not only on nutrition but offering fine dining to its residents. Each meal is home cooked using local ingredients and the menus are planned to make sure residents favourite dishes are included. There is also a private dining room for special occasions and celebrations.

To prepare for a special occasion or just to maintain standards of style, residents can visit the hair salon and nail bar.

Any home is more than the bricks and mortar – it’s as much about the people inside. Dalgety Bay has recruited a highly trained team of care professionals who can provide round-the-clock attention and support.

Dalgety Bay provides outstanding levels of residential, dementia, nursing and respite care in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Residential care is available for those that may need a little support with everyday tasks and would benefit from being around other like-minded people. Every resident is an individual and has a personal plan that includes all care requirements and preferences – and this plan is regularly monitored to make sure that care is updated.

With the security of knowing that care is being monitored, residents and their families can concentrate on making the most of their leisure time together.

Residents who require more attention can enjoy high-quality nursing care. Dalgety Bay has recruited a team with experience and expertise in caring for residents with greater clinical needs.

The team of health professionals are also highly skilled in the area of palliative care when required, offering specialist support and comfort during the most difficult of times.

The team at Dalgety Bay focus on the care needs of each of its residents but equally important is the wellbeing of everyone – be it physical, mental and social, all of which can be met when choosing to move in to the home.

Dalgety Bay Care Home also offers high-quality dementia care. Specialised care required specialised training and team members are certified and qualified to offer this.

Individuals with dementia are exactly that – individuals and each will have completely different needs. Dementia does not need to define a life and with this tailored approach there can be happiness, health, and fulfilment.

When a family decides, along with a loved one, that a move to care is the most positive option, it can be an emotional and sometimes difficult time.

Dalgety Bay Care Home understands that a family’s duty of care remains when their loved one joins their community. The support extends to them, with the added reassurance of knowing that a team of caring professionals is there round-the-clock.

Families who are caregivers and want to remain so, can also consider respite care.

To ensure the best possible standard of care, from a few weeks to several months, every respite resident is evaluated to make sure that every requirement can be met on admission. There is the flexibility for emergency care, including for individuals who have been discharged from hospital. This allows the convalescence to continue, in an atmosphere of calm and first-class care before returning home.

That convalescence can also include the beautiful private garden that all residents can enjoy. In fact there are several outdoor areas to enjoy the sea air – with the bay less than 20 minutes’ walk away.

Residents can even continue with hobbies such as gardening and golf on a putting green. It is the perfect place to get know everyone else in the community in a relaxed way.

When the weather isn’t as kind residents can take part in activities that encompass everyone in the community or head to the cinema room to enjoy that communal experience.

Dalgety Bay offers everything that residents deserve in their later years, combined with safety, security and the highest possible standards of care.



For more information log on to www.dalgetybaycare.co.uk or call 01383 339500.