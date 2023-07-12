With the introduction of novel food regulations, many brands have shifted their focus from supplements to cosmetics, seeking new opportunities in this burgeoning industry. However, with countless products flooding the market, it can be challenging to identify the ones that truly deliver value for your time and money.

Hemp Point epitomises expertise in cultivation and extraction, they combine this knowledge with meticulous research on the properties of other natural ingredients. This harmonious fusion delivers an elevated experience to consumers, allowing for the creation of powerful natural synergies.

The flagship product resulting from these pioneering formulations is the Crème de la Crème, a 1000mg CBD cream infused with hemp extract. This versatile cream can be directly applied to problem areas such as joints or muscles as well as inflamed, oily, dry, or irritated skin.

Hemp takes center stage in this brand's offerings, as their name suggests. Their cream not only contains whole-plant hemp extract and active ingredient copaiba balsam resin, but features their award-winning hemp seed oil and hemp hydrolat too.

A conversation with Hemp Point founder Tomas Biroscik

Biroscik explains: "This is not the usual so-called CBD cream, to develop these products, we relied on the wisdom of nature and a full-spectrum of active substances, cannabinoids and terpenes, which are naturally found in the hemp plant and guarantee its synergistic effect."

Biroscik added, "Hemp oil is known for its ability to regulate the production of sebum in all skin types, so even mixed or mature skin can benefit from it. The cream is quickly absorbed and doesn’t leave a greasy film on the skin, meanwhile there are just enough oils to bind water in the skin and create a velvety soft feeling. The cream is enriched with a group of vitamins B3+B5, which together with vitamin E provide your skin with luxurious care and perfect nutrition.

"Thanks to the combination of moisturising ingredients, the cream penetrates much deeper into the layers of the skin and thus may help with muscle and joint pain, tension or spasms in the movement and nervous system.

"We have not added any synthetic preservatives, dyes, or other scents or aromas to the cream, so that you can discover with your own senses what real nature smells like."

Let's delve deeper into the exceptional components contained within this cream:

Copaiba Balsam Resin

Copaiba Balsam, derived from copaiba trees primarily found in South and Central America, has been utilised for centuries for its diverse array of applications. It serves as an anti-inflammatory agent, pain reliever, and promoter of wound healing.

Copaiba contains a higher percentage of the beta-caryophyllene terpene compared to cannabis. Although much of the research on Copaiba is anecdotal, several animal studies have shown positive results concerning its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial effects. A 2018 study on arthritis patients demonstrated a decrease in pain scores when compared to coconut oil and Deep Blue essential oil.

Hemp Hydrolat

Hemp hydrolat, a pure hydrosol produced by distilling the plant's leaves and stems, offers a 100% natural solution. This hemp water encompasses all the beneficial nutrients found in hemp oil, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Furthermore, it provides exceptional hydration. To ensure synergistic effects in the final product, this specific formulation is distilled from the same hemp genetics as the extract.

Whole-Plant Hemp Extract

Hemp Point stands apart from other brands by utilising its unique extraction method, known as HFC-134a, to develop its whole-plant hemp extracts.

This proprietary process preserves the plant's valuable properties, as it involves extracting natural oils from raw dried cannabis at low pressures and room temperature.

Unlike the commonly used CO2 extraction method, the gas solvent employed in this technique is non-flammable and less toxic. The result is a rich extract abundant in naturally derived cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes, all of which possess their own therapeutic properties and contribute to the entourage effect.

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Point's award-winning DLG Quality hemp seed oil is crafted from 100% raw organic hemp seeds. Packed with essential fatty acids like omega 3, 6, and 9, this oil offers numerous nutritional benefits.

Moreover, these fatty acids are believed to reduce inflammation and enhance skin elasticity, resulting in a reduction of wrinkles.

The Crème de la Crème

Rest assured, the cream is cruelty-free, GMO-free, dermatologically tested, and packaged using sustainable and recyclable materials. All the natural emulsifiers and preservatives used in the formulation meet the ECOCERT standard and are certified for use.

