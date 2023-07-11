The issue at hand is the criminally bad drugs death record that is the undeniable responsibility of the Scottish Government. Its solution? Decriminalising drugs for personal use ("Plan to decriminalise drugs", The Herald, July 8). It cites Portugal as a shining example of the success of such a policy.

What the Scottish Government does not tell you is the success in Portugal is due to massive investment in the treatment and rehabilitation of addicts. Nicola Sturgeon admitted herself that under her leadership, investment in treating addicts has not happened. Under the current legislation, it is unlikely to happen as the Scottish Government cannot afford it. Tens of millions of pounds of promised and allocated funds are already being retracted across the Scottish Government's fiscal area of responsibility to be reallocated elsewhere, so just where will the money come from?

More importantly, where are the retracted funds going to? Cancelling an over-expensive ferry might cause some embarrassment but would allow government funds to be used more effectively. If the Scottish Government left the running of businesses such as ferries, airports, aluminium smelters and the like to the experts at arms' length, then substantially more funds would be available for crucial services such as drug treatment and rehabilitation.

Drug barons use mules, often children, carrying small amounts of drugs to deliver their product to the end user. The policy proposed would make these mules legitimate and enhance their delivery service. The Scottish Government is proposing a policy that will reward and enhance the returns for criminals.

We already have a very flexible approach to prosecution by frontline police who, when they pick up a debilitated addict from the gutter do not have to, and do not want to, put them in a jail cell, they want to hand them over to a treatment and rehabilitation service. This has been promised from the Scottish Government for decades but has never come to fruition.

If the Scottish Government really wants to make progress, it needs to learn from the past and chase the money. The money-laundering operations could easily be identified by forensic accountancy. This would have the added advantage of reducing violent crime, theft and fraud, but then again, perhaps that is too expensive and the Government shall just continue playing politics with people's lives.

Peter Wright, West Kilbride.

Tough approach is stupid

IF illumination were needed as to why the Scottish Parliament needs more powers, it was provided by your article on Saturday regarding the proposal to decriminalise the personal use of drugs. You highlight that “Scotland has the highest drug-related death rate of any country in Europe” and that current policies are failing to improve the situation, just as policies pursued over many decades have failed.

"Getting tough on drugs" has been tried many times, without success. If a definition of madness is repeating the same action time and time again and expecting a different outcome, then the tough, criminalising approach is clearly mad, stupid and a waste of money and resources.

The Scottish Government has proposed decriminalising the possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use. This was rejected out of hand by the Conservative Government at Westminster, with a vow to maintain its “tough stance on drugs”. We know that several Members and Right Honourable Members at Westminster have admitted to past drug use, so the stance seems to be recreational use by the rich and powerful in London salons OK; addictive use by the poor and disadvantaged down back alleys a crime.

Particularly disappointing were the comments by Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves during her visit to Scotland last week. She dismissed the policy and said she “found it quite stunning that this would be a priority for the Scottish Government”. More than 1,000 Scots have died from drug use each year for the past five years, more than three every single day. That’s more than 6,000 families suffering the loss of a loved one. If Labour doesn’t see drug deaths as a priority, then its hopes that those communities most affected will flock back to it at the next election are vain.

Douglas Cowe (Letters, July 10) rejects the Scottish Government’s proposals as "virtue-signalling". It appears he wants current policies to continue, throwing good money after bad and ruining people’s lives rather than trying to help them. Surely it’s time to try something different and follow the lead of Portugal, which has had great success in tackling the scourge of drug use since it decriminalised possession in 2001.

Doug Maughan, Dunblane.

Look at causes of addiction

PROMPTED by Douglas Cowe's letter regarding our drugs crisis I was reminded of a recent quip from an old (non-Scottish) friend to the effect that “The Matrix” could never exist in Scotland because we Scots would swallow both pills.

Dark humour, perhaps, but many a true word is spoken in jest and perhaps can give a nudge to our leaders as they struggle to find a solution to the drug problems blighting our country’s reputation. Whether it is a criminal issue or a health issue is not really the point and resources should be focused on looking at the underlying causes of drug (and alcohol) addiction, not just on dealing with the symptoms.

Asking “why” may involve confronting a few home truths but will give the real answers and drive the most appropriate course of action.

Preventing is better than curing.

Keith Swinley, Ayr.

Westminster's war on the NHS

I NEVER have used the title Dr despite my graduate and post-graduate qualifications allowing me to do so. The wee corner of the vast NHS I joined in 1973 had the feel of a “family business” rather than being part of the largest employer in Scotland. Over the years the “family business” was crippled by the introduction of a new layer of management which was a poorly-disguised attempt to squeeze more bang out of the system for less bucks. The plan failed and was only successful in destroying the feeling of ownership of one’s workplace.

I wangled early retirement from the NHS some time ago when further changes were introduced that I felt would have a detrimental effect on both patient care and the availability of undergraduate teaching material in my sector; time has confirmed my fears.

My current impression of the NHS in Scotland is that it is drowning in a sea of ill-health that it has insufficient resources to treat and that current employees in all areas are underpaid and undervalued. Since retiring, my work-related pension has been protected because it is tied to the CPI, whereas NHS wages are not. Junior doctors are in relative terms paid 20% less than they were 15 years ago. What is overlooked is that the lion's share of taxed NHS wages is spent immediately and goes straight into the UK domestic economy. It is suggested by the London Economics Consultancy that 81% of a 10% wage increase for doctors would be immediately recovered by the government in tax.

In his latest anti-SNP diatribe Dr Gerald Edwards (Letters, July 10) castigates our government in Holyrood for offering Scotland’s junior doctors a substantial pay rise which hopefully will help to partially redress their salary concerns and avert a strike. He moans that those who are richer will have to pay more taxes whereas many NHS workers pay little or no tax because of their miserably poor wages. The reality is that to maintain a free NHS that works properly and removes reliance on the private sector more investment is needed in the organisation. Unfortunately, with its eye on privatising the NHS, Westminster is deliberately underfunding the NHS to increase levels of dissatisfaction among both staff and the general public. This is all happening while the proliferation of billionaires clearly demonstrates there is no shortage of money. Dr Edwards' attitude apes that of Westminster and is actually that of “let them eat cake”.

David J Crawford, Glasgow.

Scots will gladly pay more

IT has been said that if the Scottish Government produced a cure for cancer, the tabloid press would print the headline “SNP threatens the jobs of Macmillan nurses”. Gerald Edwards' contribution today is of that type. Rest assured, Dr Edwards, most people in Scotland would willingly pay more for an efficient Health Service, and should you fall ill in the next few weeks, there will actually be doctors to attend you. Ask yourself, just how did that come about again?

Donald MacRae, Paisley.