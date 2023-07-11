Carla Verschueren, from Muirend in Glasgow, had dreamt of becoming a doctor but was crushed when her third application was rejected.

The 27-year-old has now been accepted onto the Scottish Graduate Entry Medicine (ScotGEM) programme - which is tailored to training students to work in rural areas - after a stint as a public partner with the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC).

She credits the volunteer role for helping her to stand out from other candidates competing for a coveted place on the course.

Ms Verschueren said she was "so happy", adding: "I had just finished a degree in Immunology and received my third unsuccessful application to study medicine when a friend told me that SMC were recruiting for a Public Partner and I should have a think about it.

“After looking into it I felt it was the ideal role for me so I applied and it’s turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

"Ultimately I think it has really made the difference in making my application to study medicine stand out this time.”

The SMC is the publicly-funded body responsible for evaluating the clinical and cost-effectiveness of new medicines for the NHS in Scotland.

Public partners attend the SMC's monthly decision-making meetings to provide a public voice on the voting committee.

The SMC is currently recruiting new volunteers for the Public Partner role.

Ms Verschueren was working as a call handler for NHS 24 during the Covid pandemic when she took on the post three years ago.

She said: "It’s given me a much greater understanding of the issues that people can face and the importance and impact that new medicines can have.

“The post has given me the unique opportunity to listen to patients and carers and allowed me to appreciate the different views people have about what quality of life should mean for them.

“I was able to reflect on what I’ve learned with SMC in my interview to study medicine and I’ve got no doubt the experience I’ve had in the role has been hugely beneficial for me.”

Ms Verschueren will begin the four-year ScotGEM course in September, with studies split between the universities of St Andrews and Dundee.

She added: “From a young age, I’ve taken on roles that involve working with and caring for others.

"I’ve volunteered in a school for children with additional support needs, befriended people with dementia in a local care home and delivered snacks to patients on wards in a hospital.

“Being a doctor has been a dream for a long time and I’m really excited it is finally going to be a reality."