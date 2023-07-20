Keep reading this article to learn more about the top joint health supplements for relieving joint pain, reducing inflammation, and improving function. Every joint supplement in this article was chosen based on important factors like ingredients, formula/dosage, price, and refund policy, and other considerations.

Here is a first look at some of the best joint health supplements for strong and healthy joints:

9 of the Best Joint Supplements in the Market

We've put together a list of supplements we consider the best options for treating joint pain and maintaining healthy joints. This thorough review will hopefully make it easier for you to choose the best joint supplement for you.

Elm & Rye Turmeric - Best Supplement for Chronic Pain

Elm & Rye's joint pain supplement uses turmeric extracts that contain natural polyphenol compounds called curcuminoids to prevent arthritis and joint inflammation. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are excellent for treating rheumatoid arthritis. If not properly treated, arthritis can lead to chronic joint pain and stiffness. Taking joint supplements, like turmeric-based ones, can help to improve joint function and reduce joint inflammation.

Ultimately, this turmeric supplement is great for reducing common arthritis symptoms, such as stiffness, knee pain, and joint swelling. It was designed by a leading research team to be the best turmeric supplement for:

Treating depression

Reducing inflammation

Optimising heart health

Prices range from $44.99 to $149.99, depending on whether you buy a single bottle or a bundle. You can save 20% by getting a monthly subscription.

Ingredients

This Elm & Rye turmeric supplement contains:

Turmeric root extract (Curcuma longa)

Capsule gelatin

Microcrystalline cellulose

Magnesium vegetable stearate

Dosage and Usage

This joint supplement contains 700 mg of turmeric root extract. Adults should take one tablet per serving. As always, talk to your doctor before starting a new supplement.

Pros

Helps to relieve joint pain and support joint health

Options to save when you subscribe for a recurring order

3rd-party lab tested

Cons

It can take a few weeks or months before you notice results, but that's the case for most supplements for joint pain

Penguin CBD Oil - Best Joint Supplement with Varying Flavors

This Penguin CBD oil is another great option for treating joint pain. A growing number of people are turning to CBD oil as a safe, all-natural treatment for arthritis and joint swelling. There is strong evidence that cannabis has proven health benefits and is an effective treatment for chronic pain.

The hemp is all grown in Oregon and the price for this CBD oil is:

Single Purchase: $45

Bundle for 2: $85.5

Bundle for 4: $40.5

You can also subscribe and save 25% on all orders.

Ingredients

This CBD oil contains full-spectrum CBD, along with other high-quality ingredients, including MCT oil, hemp oil, and terpenes.

Dosage and Usage

Penguin CBD Oil is available in five different strengths (250mg, 600mg, 1000mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg) and five flavours (mint, citrus, strawberry, cookies & cream, and natural). It's best to start with a low dose and gradually work your way up to a stronger one (if needed).

Pros

Broad-spectrum CBD oil with high-quality ingredients

30-day money-back guarantee

Oregon-grown hemp available in different strengths

Cons

Exposure to heat may cause evaporation and reduce shelf life (always keep the bottle in a cool, dry place)

CBDfx Wellness CBD Oil - Best Gluten and Vegan-Free Supplement

CBDfx Wellness CBD Oil is another broad-spectrum CBD oil that's great for arthritis pain. The oil contains organic ingredients that have been certified by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and a third-party lab thoroughly tests it to ensure safety and effectiveness. The oil is beneficial to a variety of vital functions, such as memory, pain, and joint mobility. Prices start at $69.99 and go up to $476.97 (depending on how much you buy).

Ingredients

CBDfx Wellness products contain high-quality cannabinoids, terpenes, and other active compounds like melatonin, curcumin, and coenzyme Q10.

Dosage and Usage

All CBDfx Wellness oils come in different strengths. Concentrations for this CBD oil range from 500mg to 6000mg.

To administer this joint pain relief supplement, CBDfx Wellness recommends putting a couple of drops under your tongue with the dropper. Shake the bottle first and keep the oil in your mouth for a few minutes for better absorption.

Pros

Vegan and gluten-free

Helps to treat joint pain, while also providing calming benefits

An all-natural alternative to prescription arthritis medications

High-quality ingredients that are third-party tested

Cons

Order processing may take up to 72 hours

FlexAgain Capsules - Best Supplements for Overall Joint Health

FlexAgain is a joint health supplement that's excellent for overall joint health. It takes all of the best natural, over-the-counter pain-relieving ingredients and packs them into an all-in-one supplement. These natural joint supplements are ideal for those who experience joint pain and want to reduce joint swelling and inflammation.

FlexAgain keeps costs low while effectively providing joint support and reducing joint inflammation. This is a joint supplement designed to support joint health and promote normal joint function.

The prices for FlexAgain Capsules are listed below:

1 month supply: $68.39

2-month supply: $124.42

3-month supply (plus 1 free bottle): $180.01

Ingredients

FlexAgain's joint pain relief supplement contains Resveratrol, Boswellic Acid, Vitamin D3, Eurovita Extract 77, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Methylsulfonylmethane, Vitamin K2, and more. These ingredients have been shown to alleviate joint pain associated with joint arthritis and other injuries.

Dosage and Usage

FlexAgain Capsules, which are regarded as one of the best overall joint health supplements, should be taken twice daily (three capsules in the morning and three capsules at night).

Pros

A potent blend of ingredients for healthy joint support

Ingredients are third-party tested

Optimally dosed with transparent labelling

Cons

Often out of stock because these supplements are so popular

Vital Proteins Cartilage Collagen - Best Joint Supplement for Proactive Athletes

Age-related loss of collagen production not only leads to fine lines and wrinkles but to joint pain as well. Collagen promotes strong and flexible connective tissue. People with knee osteoarthritis who take collagen peptides may feel less pain and have better joint function.

Vital Proteins makes numerous collagen supplements in powder, gummy, creamer, and water form. Since collagen is a type of protein, the Vital Proteins Cartilage Collagen is a great way to keep your joints healthy along with your skin, hair, and nails. These Collagen Peptides cost $27.

Ingredients

This Vital Proteins product contains a combination of 19 distinct amino acids. This includes alanine, lysine, glycine collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, which promote healthy bones, joints, hair, skin, and nails.

Dosage and Usage

Everyone has different goals for their overall health, but a good rule of thumb is to take 10–20g of collagen per day. It may take three to five months of daily treatment before you start to see noticeable results.

Pros

Dairy and gluten-free supplements

Easy to add to your existing diet

Monitored and evaluated by a third-party lab

Cons

It can take a few months for noticeable results to appear

Icelandic Pure Collagen - Top-picked Supplement for Celebrities and Influencers

This is the best joint supplement and collagen supplement produced from wild-caught, deep-sea Icelandic Cod. Since collagen makes up more than 75 percent of all connective tissues in your body, it is necessary for your skin's protection and joint tissue support. Those suffering from joint discomfort may find relief and enhanced mobility if they consume this collagen regularly. Icelandic Pure Collagen costs $33.33 per bottle.

Ingredients

This collagen-rich product is made from hydrolyzed collagen and is available in powdered form, making it simple to incorporate into drinks and meals.

Dosage and Usage

The recommended daily dose for these collagen supplements is six capsules daily. This adds 2700mg of marine collagen into your skin, joints, ligaments, and bones.

Pros

100% customer satisfaction and money-back guarantee

Very high Type I Collagen

1.5x higher collagen absorption

Cons

Results can take time

BudPop CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies - Best Joint Supplements for Beating Anxiety

These CBD gummies from BudPop contain CBD and Ashwagandha, both of which have anti-inflammatory effects. Even though inflammation plays an important role in the healing process, chronic inflammation can have serious consequences for your health. The best joint supplements, like these BudPop CBD gummies, work to treat your arthritis pain. They also help with anxiety and irregular sleeping patterns.

Ingredients

BudPop's vegan CBD gummies are made from non-GMO, cruelty-free hemp that's grown in the United States. They largely contain CBD oil (a marijuana plant extract) and Ashwagandha (a renowned herb commonly used in Ayurvedic Indian medicine). These gummies also include sunflower oil, which is a good alternative to animal-derived gelatin. Prices for these gummies range from $50 to $120, depending on the number of bottles you buy.

Dosage and Usage

These CBD gummies contain 25mg CBD and 150mg Ashwagandha per gummy.

Pros

Great for anxiety relief, better sleep, managing chronic pain, and improving mood

Made from organic ingredients (hemp grown in the USA)

Top-notch customer service and many subscription options

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Few customer reviews

Greenbush Natural Devil's Claw Vegetarian Capsules - Best Single-Herb Supplement

Greenbush Natural Devil's Claw Vegetarian Capsules are natural supplements for joint pain that can aid in the reduction of joint inflammation. This is a natural, single-herb supplement that is designed to deliver as much of the active herb, Harpagophytum Procumbens (commonly known as Devil's Claw), as possible in each dose. Devil's Claw contains potent anti-inflammatory properties that are great for treating arthritis pain.

Ingredients

The efficiency of these capsules in reducing inflammation is due to the core ingredient: Harpagophytum Procumbens (Devil's Claw).

Dosage and Usage

Each capsule contains 575 mg of Devil's Claw. To maximise its effectiveness, take one capsule three times per day (or as directed) for a total of three capsules per day.

Pros

Natural treatment for arthritis

Easy returns within 30 days

Multiple subscription options

Cons

This supplement includes one main ingredient (but it's still an effective treatment for joint pain)

Physician's Choice Joint Support - Best Joint Supplement for Hassle-Free Returns

Physician's Choice Joint Support is a type of glucosamine sulfate supplement that can help reduce joint pain and swelling. Glucosamine is a chemical that is found in shellfish and has been shown to help reduce joint pain and inflammation. This supplement also contains a lot of other vitamins and minerals that can assist with reducing pain from inflammation.

Physician's Choice Joint Support uses ingredients that have been shown to work in multiple clinical studies to improve joint health, so it's no wonder customers highly recommend this supplement. It costs $26.56 for a one-time purchase, and it is available as a bundle for extra savings.

Ingredients

Physician's Choice Joint Support uses strong ingredients to reduce joint pain and stiffness and make joints easier to move. It contains GreenGrown Glucosamine HCl, Phytodroitin, OptiMSM (Methylsulfonylmethane), FruiteX-B Calcium Fructoborate, Boswellia Extract, and Turmeric.

Dosage and Usage

Physician's Choice Joint Support contains the required doses to help protect and support connecting tissues, thus enhancing the body's flexibility and joint mobility to reduce pain. It's recommended to take three of these joint pain supplements once daily, preferably with a meal or as prescribed by your doctor.

Pros

Vegan and Non-GMO

Free standard shipping

Excellent customer service

Cons

Some customers take two pills instead of three because it's more cost-effective

Ranking Criteria for Best Joint Supplements

Each supplement on our list was chosen based on certain criteria. So, rest assured that every joint supplement mentioned in this article is high-quality and effective. Here are the main factors that set the best joint supplements apart from other supplements.

Reputation and Reviews: With so many supplements on the market, it's difficult to know which ones are worth purchasing, and the options can quickly become overwhelming. This is where supplement reviews and product reputation is useful. Reading the experiences of others who have taken these supplements can give you a clear idea of what to expect and help you decide which dietary joint supplement is right for you.

With so many supplements on the market, it's difficult to know which ones are worth purchasing, and the options can quickly become overwhelming. This is where supplement reviews and product reputation is useful. Reading the experiences of others who have taken these supplements can give you a clear idea of what to expect and help you decide which dietary joint supplement is right for you. Ingredients: Pick a manufacturer that uses potent ingredients. You can verify if you're getting high-quality ingredients by checking for a Certificate of Analysis (COA) issued by a third-party organisation.

Pick a manufacturer that uses potent ingredients. You can verify if you're getting high-quality ingredients by checking for a Certificate of Analysis (COA) issued by a third-party organisation. Formula and Dosage : The best joint supplement will have a thoughtful formula with appropriate doses of each ingredient.

: The best joint supplement will have a thoughtful formula with appropriate doses of each ingredient. Effectiveness: Not all supplements work. Dietary supplements, whether they come in pill, powder, or liquid form, should have high-quality ingredients that are effective.

What are Joint Supplements and How Do they Work?

Joint supplements help to manage joint pain from arthritis. Many have anti-inflammatory properties that help keep the cartilage in joints healthy.

There are many different kinds of ingredients in joint supplements. Common ones include glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, omega oils, green-lipped mussel extract, hyaluronic acid, fish oil, and different vitamins and minerals.

Glucosamine and chondroitin, for example, are two components of joint fluid. These ingredients are often included in joint supplements because they have been shown to improve joint cartilage and fluid. The idea is that by supplementing them, the concentrations already present within the joint will be increased, promoting better joint health and movement. Similarly, hyaluronic acid is a naturally-occurring component of joint fluid, while green-lipped mussel extract and omega oils are used to reduce inflammation.

What are Joint Supplements Good For?

Supplements for joint health can increase range of motion, lessen arthritis pain, aid in injury rehabilitation, and maintain overall joint health. Here are some additional benefits of joint supplements:

Reduce the risk of heart disease: Glucosamine (a common ingredient in joint supplements) has been proven to function efficiently with chondroitin sulfate to improve water retention in cartilage, which is necessary for shock absorption in your joints. Although glucosamine is typically seen in supplements for joint health, it has also been found to support heart health.

Glucosamine (a common ingredient in joint supplements) has been proven to function efficiently with chondroitin sulfate to improve water retention in cartilage, which is necessary for shock absorption in your joints. Although glucosamine is typically seen in supplements for joint health, it has also been found to support heart health. Reduce inflammation: Glucosamine also has anti-inflammatory properties that help to maintain healthy joint cartilage. Some studies have demonstrated modest relief from joint discomfort since natural glucosamine levels diminish as people age.

Glucosamine also has anti-inflammatory properties that help to maintain healthy joint cartilage. Some studies have demonstrated modest relief from joint discomfort since natural glucosamine levels diminish as people age. Improve digestion and collagen production: Many joint supplements include gelatin. Gelatin's collagen-producing powers have a positive effect on more than just your joints. Gelatin also contains glutamic acid, an amino acid that the body converts to glutamine, which strengthens the stomach and intestinal lining and promotes digestion.

What Other Supplements are Good for Joint Pain?

Chondroitin

Chondroitin is a natural component of connective tissue in your bones and cartilage. Taking it as a supplement can help to increase the collagen in your joints, allowing you to absorb shock more effectively. Chondroitin can also help to retain water in cartilage, improving tissue function.

Omega-Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are commonly found in fish oils, have anti-inflammatory compounds to alleviate stiffness induced by inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis patients.

Turmeric/Curcumin

Curcumin is a compound found in turmeric. It inhibits the formation of pro-inflammatory proteins. Over time, curcumin can reduce joint pain and improve joint mobility.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is vital for maintaining healthy bones. Individuals with insufficient vitamin D levels may have increased joint pain.

Boswellia

This plant extract, often known as Indian frankincense, has been used in traditional African and Asian medicine for millennia. The active substance in Boswellia can alleviate joint inflammation, enhance joint mobility, and slow cartilage loss.

Best Joint Supplements FAQ

What Do Joint Supplements Do?

Joint supplements help to relieve joint pain, reduce inflammation, and stimulate collagen production in connective tissues.

Are Joint Supplements Safe?

Joint supplements are generally safe. Most joint supplements include all-natural ingredients like glucosamine hydrochloride, chondroitin sulfate, omega-3 fatty acids, and turmeric/curcumin. It's still a good idea to consult your doctor before starting a new supplement.

Are Joint Supplements FDA-Approved?

Most dietary supplements are not FDA-approved. However, before marketing products, dietary supplement manufacturers must ensure product safety and adhere to other labelling and quality regulations, like Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations.

Who Should Not Take Joint Supplements?

Some people with pre-existing conditions should not take joint supplements. Those with diabetes, heart disease, or high blood pressure, should avoid these supplements. If you have a pre-existing condition, always consult your doctor beforehand.

Do Joint Supplements Have Side Effects?

Most supplements have potential side effects. Before purchasing or taking a nutritional supplement, discuss the advantages and possible side effects with a healthcare provider.

How Can I Naturally Lubricate My Joints?

Regular exercise and a healthy diet can naturally lubricate your joints. Exercise is one of the most effective strategies for naturally enhancing joint lubrication. During exercise, synovial fluid is uniformly distributed to areas of the joints it may not typically reach. Also, consuming healthy fats like salmon, trout, mackerel, avocados, olive oil, nuts, and chia seeds can improve the health and lubrication of joints. These foods are all packed with omega-3 fatty acids (an ingredient commonly found in joint pain supplements) which can naturally lubricate your joints.

RELATED

Conclusion

Joint supplements can help to alleviate pain, reduce discomfort in your joints, bones, and muscles, and ultimately, promote joint health over the long term. Supplementing essential vitamins and minerals into your daily routine is a long-term investment in your health and well-being.

When purchasing supplements for joint pain, go to a trustworthy store or a reliable website, and opt for well-established, proven supplements. Additionally, it's important to identify the optimal strength and dosage for you. You should also consult a healthcare professional before adding any supplement to your regimen to ensure that it is safe and won't interfere with any of your existing medications.

The brands mentioned in this article offer some of the best supplements for joint pain and inflammation on the market.

References

Ameye, L. G. et al. "From nutraceuticals to functional foods: a systematic review of the scientific evidence." Arthritis Res. Ther. vol. 8, 127 (2006). https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16859534/

Blessing, E M et al. "Cannabidiol as a Potential Treatment for Anxiety Disorders." Neurotherapeutics vol. 12,4 (2015): 910. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4604171/

Castrogiovanni, P. et al. "Moderate physical activity as a prevention method for knee osteoarthritis and the role of synoviocytes as biological key." Int. J. Mol. Sci. vol. 20, 511 (2019). https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30691048/

Castrogiovanni, P. et al. "Nutraceutical Supplements in the Management and Prevention of Osteoarthritis". Int. J. Mol. Sci. vol. 17, 12 (2016) 2042. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms17122042

Liu, Xiaoqian et al. "Dietary supplements for treating osteoarthritis: a systematic review and meta-analysis." Br J Sports Med vol. 52,3 (2018):167-175. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29018060/

This article is brought to you by UP Venture Media and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.