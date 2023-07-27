Whether you're dealing with social anxiety, PTSD, or anxiety-induced insomnia, CBD oil might just be the answer you've been searching for. So what are you waiting for? Let's explore the world of CBD and discover the overall best CBD oil options to help you find relief.



1. HelloBatch: Best CBD Oil for Anxiety Overall

2. DiamondCBD : Best for High-Quality Full-Spectrum CBD Products

3. VermaFarms : Best for Organic Hemp CBD Oils and Vegan CBD Isolate

4. PABotanicals : Best for High-Quality CBD Oil Tinctures

4. 3chi : Best for Full-Spectrum CBD Products

5. TrytheCBD : Best for CBD Oils for Anxiety-Related Disorders

With so many options out there, it can be overwhelming, especially for beginners. But don't worry! We've picked the top 5 reputable CBD companies based on various factors. Whether you're a CBD veteran or looking to explore new brands, this guide has got you covered. Keep reading to find out which brands made the cut!

HelloBatch: Best CBD Oil for Anxiety Overall

Meet HelloBatch, the ultimate CBD oil for anxiety! With a background in chemistry and Wisconsin's hemp legalization, HelloBatch’s founders crafted best-in-class formulas for premium hemp oil products that truly work. From a testing facility to an established boutique manufacturer, HelloBatch is here to educate and prove the potential of CBD through their top-notch line of products.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Wide range of product variety

Has undergone third-party testing

Tons of positive customer reviews

Cons:

$75 dollar minimum for free shipping

Highlights/Specs

HelloBatch invites you to take lab tours and offers glimpses into their operations through Instagram. With an authentic, handcrafted approach rooted in Wisconsin, their CBD blends are meticulously crafted batch by batch. Their focus on science, simplicity, and third-party testing ensures the effectiveness and safety of their premium hemp products. HelloBatch is dedicated to educating and debunking misconceptions about CBD, letting their products speak for themselves.

Potency

HelloBatch offers a range of CBD products with varying potency levels. Their DREAM CBD OIL TINCTURE has two potent options: 1000 mg and 3000 mg. These higher potencies are ideal for long-time users seeking a more robust CBD experience.

Third-Party Lab Testing

As a GMP-certified dietary supplement manufacturer, HelloBatch adheres to the strictest quality standards in the industry. Their commitment to safety and effectiveness is reflected in their third-party lab testing score. Proud of their humble beginnings, HelloBatch has become a trusted name in manufacturing organic hemp-derived products since 2018.

Price

HelloBatch offers affordable CBD oils, ranging from $25 to $75. Take advantage of their current sale and get an extra 25% discount when you subscribe for regular deliveries every 1-2 months.

Customer Reviews

When you scroll through their website's reviews, you'll notice that HelloBatch's products are consistently rated 5 stars by their satisfied customers. People praise its effectiveness, affordability, great taste, and overall positive experience.

DiamondCBD: Best for High-Quality Full-Spectrum CBD Products

Founded in 2015, Diamond CBD is a Florida-based company focused on bringing the highest quality CBD products nationwide. They prioritize transparency, offering lab reports and ensuring customers know exactly what they're getting. With a wide selection of all-natural CBD products, Diamond CBD's goal is to provide the best the hemp plant has to offer.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Has a 30-day return policy

Excellent customer support

Offers sustainable CBD products

Product manufacturers address safety concerns on CBD products

Cons:

No international shipping

Highlights/Specs

Diamond CBD is more of a huge marketplace, partnering with over 14 brands that are sold under one company. They offer regular promotions and have a wide range of CBD products listed on their site. With their commitment to quality, Diamond CBD utilizes supercritical CO2 extraction and provides detailed third-party lab reports for transparency. Additionally, they offer a 15-day return policy for unopened products, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Potency

Diamond CBD offers an impressive range of potency levels in their CBD oils, catering to both beginners and experienced users. Their CBD oil options include 25mg, 250mg, 350mg, 450mg, 550mg, 750mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg, allowing individuals to choose the strength that best suits their needs.

Third-Party Lab Testing

With detailed lab reports available on their website, Diamond CBD ensures complete transparency. Simply type the product name in the lab reports section at the bottom of the page, and you can access and download the results in JPG format. Their commitment to transparency is evident, making it clear that they prioritize providing customers with the highest quality CBD products.

Price

With a wide range of products on their website, Diamond CBD offers prices catering to different budgets. From affordable options starting at $6.99 to more premium selections reaching $160, there is something for everyone. Regardless of your price range, Diamond CBD ensures that you receive high-quality, full-spectrum CBD products to meet your needs.

Customer Reviews

Diamond CBD has gained a reputation for delivering exceptional quality products. While some users find the extensive product selection overwhelming and a few items leaning towards the pricier side, the overall consensus is that it's worth the investment. With a wide range of choices and excellent customer support, Diamond CBD ensures a satisfying customer experience.

VermaFarms : Best for Organic Hemp CBD Oils and Vegan CBD Isolate

Verma Farms takes a Hawaiian-inspired approach to hemp, focusing on creating products that contribute positively to the world. Drawn to Hawaii's untapped and pure beauty, the company proudly calls the sacred islands their home. Verma Farms believes in the true power of CBD and sets itself apart from other manufacturers by producing products free from pesticides and low-quality additives while ensuring accurate CBD measurements. Their commitment to quality and transparency is evident in the customer reviews.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

USDA-certified organic hemp-derived CBD products

Fast-acting

Offers free shipping on orders in the USA

Cons:

More expensive than other CBD companies

Highlights/Specs

Verma Farms follows "The Verma Method" to ensure the highest quality CBD products. Their organic, pesticide-free, and non-GMO cannabis plants are carefully selected and undergo a simple distilling process that preserves all the naturally occurring cannabinoids. With a focus on minimal ingredients, Verma Farms creates all-natural products that consistently deliver effective and pleasant experiences. Their commitment to purity and authenticity is reflected in their pesticide-free and organic approach, providing customers with a natural CBD experience they can trust.

Potency

If you're new to CBD, Verma Farms has beginner-friendly options. Their product potencies typically range from 150 mg to 1000 mg, making it easy to find the perfect strength for your needs.

Third-Party Lab Testing

The CBD oil products undergo rigorous third-party lab testing, and the results are readily available on their website. With every aspect passing the test, you can trust that their CBD falls within the proper safety range, ensuring a safe and effective experience.

Price

Verma Farms' CBD products range from $24 to $375. But they often have sales and discounts, sometimes offering bundles with over 50% savings. Even better, subscribe for an additional 25% off and enjoy premium CBD at a fraction of the cost.

Customer Reviews

Their review section has plenty of glowing 4-5 star reviews on their website. Many users have found exactly what they're looking for — vegan CBD isolate, all backed by USDA certification.

PABotanicals : Best for High-Quality CBD Oil Tinctures

PA Botanicals is the top online vendor of kratom, herbs, botanicals, and CBD oil. Nestled in scenic Western Pennsylvania, this family-owned business is committed to delivering premium products. Their dedication to quality is evident through a rigorous three-step quality control process, ensuring you get the very best. With a passion for excellence, they continuously innovate and expand their offerings, all while keeping prices affordable. Experience their unmatched commitment to delivering products of the highest quality and value.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Offers various payment methods

Accepts product returns

Has a priority express shipping option

Offers tons of discounts

Cons:

Slow shipping times

Highlights/Specs

PA Botanicals stands out as the best with its exceptional kratom products and more. They offer priority express shipping for faster delivery, though it comes at a higher cost. Ethical practices are at the core of their brand, sourcing the finest kratom leaves from trusted harvesters in Southeast Asia. They undergo strict screening and third-party lab testing to ensure only the best products reach you.

Potency

If you plan on buying CBD oil with high potency, PA Botanicals offers a range of products. Their CBD oil reaches an impressive 10,000 mg, making it a suitable choice for seasoned users looking for stronger effects.

Third-Party Lab Testing

This CBD company follows a rigorous three-step quality control process and ensures transparency through third-party lab testing. Customers can easily access the updated lab reports on their website, a testament to the brand's confidence in their products.

Price

PA Botanicals offers a wide range of products, with prices starting from just $4 and going up to $115. Plus, they have an ongoing sale with 25% off, and first-time buyers get an additional 30% discount.

Customer Reviews

While some mention slower shipping times, the brand now offers a priority express option for quicker delivery at an additional cost. Despite this, customers rave about the amazing quality of their products, and with the array of discounts available, it's definitely worth exploring their top-notch offerings.

3Chi : Best for Full-Spectrum CBD Products

Founded by a biochemist passionate about hemp's healing potential, 3Chi has dedicated itself to cannabinoid research and introducing minor cannabinoids to the market. By pushing boundaries, developing innovative products, setting testing standards, and advocating for cannabis legalization, 3Chi has become a leader in THC and minor cannabinoids, offering consistent, tested, and transformative cannabis products. Their goal is to deconstruct and reconstruct cannabinoids for maximum benefits, helping individuals achieve balance and wellness.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Offers tons of therapeutic benefits

Fast shipping

Offers gluten-free options

Organic US-based hemp and ingredients

Cons:

Used products can’t be returned

Highlights/Specs

With multiple patents pending, they're revolutionizing the industry through innovative testing methods and leading the way in national cannabis acceptance. Enjoy their wide range of organic, US-based hemp products, including gluten-free and vegan options, all backed by third-party lab testing for quality assurance.

Potency

3Chi's full-spectrum CBD products are available in a wide range of potencies ranging from 50 mg to a high-strength 1600 mg. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, their product lineup caters to everyone's needs.

Third-Party Lab Testing

There is peace of mind that comes with 3Chi's full-spectrum CBD products, backed by third-party lab testing. Each product proudly displays lab test results, ensuring you receive the highest quality CBD oils.

Price

Their prices range from just $4 to $150. Whether you're seeking pure CBD isolate or stylish merchandise like shirts and glasses, 3Chi has something to suit every CBD enthusiast's needs.

Customer Reviews

3Chi's full-spectrum CBD products garnered praise for their effectiveness and quality. While their products may not offer extensive discounts, rest assured that the positive feedback speaks volumes about their value. Remember that used products are non-returnable, so choose wisely and do your research before purchasing!

TrytheCBD : Best for CBD Oils for Anxiety-Related Disorders

Try The CBD, a Colorado-based company founded in 2015, has earned consumers' trust for over five years. Their unique range of CBD, CBN, and CBG products uses CO2 extraction from naturally phytocannabinoid-rich, Colorado-grown hemp, which sets them apart from competitors. Try The CBD caters to all consumers' needs and preferences, offering exceptional value at an average price point of just $.05 per mg.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Low and affordable pricing

Offers gluten-free and vegan products

Offers a generous loyalty program

Cons:

Slow customer service at times

Highlights/Specs

Try The CBD, a brand that focuses on unflavored CBD oils, offers versatile options that can be easily mixed with other products. From tinctures to vape cartridges, soft gels to pet tinctures, Try The CBD boasts an impressive variety of isolates, broad-spectrum CBD products, and full-spectrum CBD products. Each item undergoes CO2 extraction and third-party lab testing, ensuring premium quality and purity. Additionally, many products are infused with easily digestible MCT oil, catering to various needs while prioritizing customer satisfaction.

Potency

Whether full spectrum or broad spectrum, potency ranges from 30 mg to an impressive 5000 mg of CBD. With a wide variety of options, their CBD oils are tailored to cater to the unique needs of individuals dealing with anxiety-related disorders.

Third-Party Lab Testing

While their lab reports are accessible on the main menu, some potency accuracy variances could be improved. Overall, it still shows their transparency as a company.

Price

Try The CBD's products range from $7.99 to $234.99, with an average price point of $.05 per mg. Enjoy additional savings with a 30-day money-back guarantee on unopened products and discounts of 30% for students, military personnel, and more. Plus, there are bulk buy savings of 25% to 30% on each product page, and keep an eye out for free shipping during special events.

Customer Reviews

Try The CBD's website provides an easy-to-navigate experience, with essential links on the main menu for brand information. Their "Learn" section offers valuable insights on CBD, and "Guides" provide helpful reviews. While there might be occasional delays in customer reviews during ongoing sales due to high demand, the overall experience is satisfying.

Understanding Anxiety and CBD Oil

Anxiety can feel like an unwelcome companion, constantly nagging at you and holding you back. But here's where CBD oil enters the picture, derived from the cannabis and hemp plants themselves. This natural remedy has gained attention for its potential to alleviate anxiety symptoms. With options like broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oils, you can explore the benefits and find the best CBD oil to help you reclaim your peace of mind.

What Is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is exactly what it sounds like: oil extracted from the cannabis plant. CBD, short for cannabidiol, has gained popularity for its potential therapeutic uses. CBD oil offers a versatile solution whether you're looking for health benefits or recreational enjoyment. From full-spectrum to more broad-spectrum oil options, you have a range of choices to explore.

What Is Anxiety and How Does It Affect People?

Anxiety is more than just a feeling of worry; it's an emotion that can significantly affect people. It's characterized by tension, worried thoughts, and even physical changes like increased blood pressure [4] [5]. Those with anxiety disorders may experience intrusive thoughts and avoid certain situations due to excessive worry. Imagine constantly feeling self-conscious about how others perceive you or being overwhelmed by recurring intrusive thoughts. These are examples of the impact anxiety can have on people's lives.

How Can CBD Oil Help With Anxiety?

CBD oil products offer potential health benefits for anxiety relief in several ways. Firstly, it interacts with the endocannabinoid system to promote a sense of calm and relaxation. [6] Secondly, CBD oil can enhance serotonin levels, which is crucial in regulating mood. Additionally, it may help alleviate anxiety-related symptoms like insomnia and social anxiety. [7] With its natural properties, CBD oil can be a valuable tool in managing anxiety and improving overall well-being.

Factors to Consider When Choosing CBD Oil for Anxiety

What exactly goes into the process of selecting high-quality CBD products? In this section, we'll talk about factors you should consider. From the source of the CBD to third-party testing and extraction methods, we'll discuss what sets apart the best CBD oils for anxiety.

CBD Concentration and Dosage Recommendations

Finding the right CBD dosage is crucial for effectively managing anxiety. A recommended starting dosage is 2.5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight (mg/kg) twice daily, gradually increasing to 5 mg/kg twice daily after one week. However, specific product instructions and variations in dosage may apply.

Full-Spectrum Vs. Broad-Spectrum Vs. CBD Isolate

CBD oil has three main variants: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. Full spectrum CBD contains all the natural compounds found in the whole cannabis plant and hemp plant itself, including THC (within legal limits), offering a synergistic effect. On the other hand, broad-spectrum CBD undergoes additional processing to remove THC while retaining other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. CBD isolate is the purest form, containing only pure CBD with no other compounds.

Third-Party Lab Testing and Quality Assurance

These practices ensure that the CBD oil you choose is safe, pure, and accurately labeled. Third-party testing provides an unbiased evaluation of the product's potency, contaminants, and cannabinoid profile. By prioritizing third-party lab-tested CBD oils, you can have peace of mind knowing that you're investing in a high-quality product that meets rigorous standards without the harmful chemicals.

Extraction Methods and Source of CBD

The extraction methods and source of CBD play a crucial role in determining the quality and effectiveness of CBD oil. Natural farming practices like CO2 extraction ensure a high-quality product with potent cannabinoid content. When you come across CBD oils labeled organic hemp or with these extraction methods, you can be confident in their quality.

Product Form (Tinctures, Capsules, Etc.)

Whether you prefer oils, gummies, tinctures, capsules, or more, there's a product form that suits you. These products come in various colors, flavors, and scents, making your CBD experience enjoyable. So, while choosing among the options may seem overwhelming, trust us, it's a journey worth exploring.

Customer Reviews and Testimonials

Customer reviews and testimonials provide valuable insights from individuals who have experienced the products firsthand. Their experiences and opinions can help guide you in making an informed decision. With their expertise and feedback, you can find the perfect CBD oil that meets your needs and expectations. So, don't hesitate to rely on the wisdom and advice of fellow users when exploring the world of CBD.

Legality Depending on Your State

Before incorporating CBD into your routine, it's wise to check your local laws and regulations to ensure compliance. While it may be tempting to use CBD even if it's not allowed, consider the potential risks involved. Taking the necessary precautions and respecting the legal framework can provide peace of mind.

Reputation and Brand Transparency

While supporting new businesses is commendable, opting for well-established brands with a loyal customer base can offer more assurance. If a product has stood the test of time and people continue to trust and use it, it's a strong indicator of its quality. Prioritizing reputable brands can provide you with the peace of mind you need when incorporating CBD into your wellness routine.

How to Use CBD Oil for Anxiety

When it comes to using CBD oil for anxiety, it's important to understand the basics. There are various ways to incorporate CBD into your routine to manage anxiety, and we're here to share some helpful tips as you get started. Whether it's using CBD oil tinctures, incorporating CBD into your favorite recipes, or exploring other CBD products, we'll guide you through the process.

Proper Dosage and Administration Methods

The first step is choosing the form that suits you best. With so many options available, the choice is yours. Once you've decided, following the manufacturer's instructions is essential. Research suggests starting with a dosage of 2.5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight (mg/kg) twice daily. After a week, you may increase it to 5 mg/kg twice daily for optimal results.

Timing and Frequency of CBD Oil Use

Many CBD companies design their products to seamlessly integrate into your daily routine. You have the flexibility to find the perfect timing that suits you best. Just remember not to exceed the recommended dosage, as it's crucial to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer.

Potential Side Effects and Precautions

While CBD is generally well-tolerated, it's important to be aware of potential side effects. These can include dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, and feelings of drowsiness or fatigue. [14] It's also crucial to consider potential interactions with other medications you may be taking, especially blood thinners. [15] Additionally, the lack of regulation in the CBD industry raises concerns about the purity and accurate dosage of CBD products.

Adapting CBD Oil Usage Based on Individual Response/Over Time

Just as CBD products have different variations, individual responses and effects can vary too. It's crucial to pay attention to how we feel after taking CBD and make note of any changes. Researching potential side effects is important to distinguish between normal responses and any worrisome symptoms. Understanding the adaptability of CBD usage based on our unique experiences is key to optimizing its therapeutic benefits.

Managing Expectations and Realistic Outcome With CBD Oil

While CBD oil has the potential to help with anxiety, ongoing research is still uncovering its' full spectrum of benefits and mechanisms of action. Managing expectations and understanding CBD is not a magical cure-all is important. Results may vary, and it may or may not work for you personally. Setting realistic expectations and recognizing that CBD is a product with its limitations can help guide your experience.

Discussing CBD Oil Usage With a Mental Health Professional

When it comes to using CBD products, it's advisable to seek guidance from mental health professionals. They possess the expertise and knowledge to provide valuable insights into how CBD works and its potential benefits for anxiety. We all need support, and professionals are there to assist us in making informed decisions. Incorporating CBD into a comprehensive approach that includes activities and mental health assistance may lead to the best outcomes.

FAQs About CBD Oil for Anxiety

These are some of the most frequently asked questions about the best CBD oil for anxiety:

Can CBD Oil Really Help With Anxiety?

Research suggests that CBD may offer relief for anxiety, the most common mental health disorder. Human studies provide strong evidence of its potential as an anxiety treatment, with oral doses ranging from 300 to 600 milligrams showing positive effects.

Can You Get ‘High’ From CBD Oil?

No, you cannot get high from CBD. CBD oil is a psychoactive substance that can alleviate anxiety and promote relaxation, but it does not produce a mind-altering "high" like THC. You can experience CBD oil's therapeutic effects without the intoxicating effects associated with marijuana.

Is CBD Legal for Anxiety Treatment?

While no CBD products have been approved by the FDA specifically for anxiety treatment, it is not illegal to use CBD oil for this purpose. The legality of CBD oil varies by jurisdiction, but in many places, it is legal as long as it contains minimal levels of THC.

How Long Does It Take for CBD Oil to Work for Anxiety?

When it comes to CBD oil for anxiety, the time it takes to feel its effects can vary. Orally administered CBD, such as oils, edibles, or capsules, typically start working within 30 minutes to 2 hours. On the other hand, smoking or vaping CBD oil or cannabis buds provides more immediate results.

Are There Any Potential Side Effects of Using CBD Oil for Anxiety?

While CBD oil is generally well-tolerated, it can cause various side effects. These can include dry mouth, diarrhea, headaches, reduced appetite, vomiting, seizures, pneumonia, drowsiness, and fatigue.

What Are Nonprescription CBD Products?

These are CBD products available over the counter, such as oral drops, balms, creams, and more. But it's important to note that no approved nonprescription CBD products are on the market.

Conclusion

CBD oil offers numerous benefits for anxiety disorders. To ensure the best results, consider the overall best CBD oil brands like HelloBatch and DiamondCBD. However, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any CBD regimen to ensure it aligns with your specific needs. Making informed decisions will lead to a more positive and effective experience with CBD oil for anxiety.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only. Please check your state laws regarding CBD usage and ensure you are 18+ before using it. Keep in mind that CBD is not FDA-regulated, and it's crucial to consult with a doctor before using it for anxiety.