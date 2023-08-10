Why do you go there?

I’ll head to the Crow when the wind is blowing in the right direction or when I reckon that it’s time to punish myself for one cake too many.

It’s been a feature of Glasgow cycling for several decades. So many legendary riders and races have been over it. It is part of the soul of Scottish and British cycling.

How often do you go?

Not as often as I should, but it is a bit of a slog from south of the river and once you plunge down the descent into the Fintry side, there’s no quick or easy way back to Glasgow, so a high degree of commitment is required.

How did you discover it?

When I started cycling in the early 1980s, a Sunday club run set off to go “over the Crow” and I had no idea where I was going or what lay ahead. As we turned off the main road towards the start, the other guys reached down and tightened their toe straps and I knew things were going to get ugly.

What’s your favourite memory?

I don’t know if it’s a favourite or the one that left the deepest scar. My clubmate John Sharples rode past me less than halfway up, hands off the handlebars, casually taking off his racing cape as I was going backwards, gasping like a fish out of water.

An epiphany: I was a terrible road racer and always would be, I realised that it would be so much easier just writing about it.

Who do you take?

Anyone who cares to accompany me. Preferably riders of the same ability, preferably bigger than me, so I can hide behind them and avoid the inevitable headwind.

What do you take?

A lightweight cape, because the descent can be chilly, and money for coffee and cake - a reward for what is rated as one of the best climbs in the UK.

What do you leave behind?

Blood. Sweat. Tears of blinding sweat. But no gel wrappers or discarded inner tubes.

Sum it up in five words.

Cruel. Demanding. Exhilarating. Spectacular. Historic.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

The French Pyrenees and four cols I’d probably need an ebike for – the Aubisque, Tourmalet, Aspin and Peyresourde.

These were the climbs Philippa York (who competed when known as Robert Millar) rode over en route to claiming a debut Tour de France stage win in 1983.



The Glasgow Wheelers: A Scottish Cycling History by Kenny Pryde (Biscuit Tin Media, £9.99), is out now

