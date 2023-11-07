Today, however, one of our readers argues that the inquiry is not getting to the nub of the really important issues.

Richard Allison of Edinburgh writes:

"It is regretfully becoming clearer by the day that the UK Covid Inquiry is getting nowhere near investigating the real issues around whether lockdown was the right thing to do, had we prepared for such a pandemic, how the roles of those in authority worked and major issues around PPE and care homes for example. Instead we have the tittle-tattle of who said what to whom and why.

"It rather seems that there were so many egos to massage from politicians like Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock, medical advisers like Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance and special advisers like Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain.

"The inquiry chairperson Baroness Heather Hallett must shift the focus from WhatsApp contributions to ask the real and necessary questions that will help drive our preparedness for what undoubtedly will come again.”

