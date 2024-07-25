Brought to you by
MEARNS VIEW CARE HOME
Mearns View Care Home in Newton Mearns prides itself in offering the very best in person-centred care and an unrivalled lifestyle for its residents and their loved ones.
Following on from a recent unannounced Care Inspectorate inspection, the Mearns View team are delighted with their results. They achieved three '5’s/very good' in the area of 'How well do we support people’s wellbeing', 'How good is our staff team' and 'How good is our setting', as well as two '4’s/good' in 'How good is our leadership' and 'How well is our care and support planned'.
These results have been achieved in just over a year of the home being open and firmly places the establishment as one of the top care homes in the wider East Renfrewshire area.
Terry Blackwood, the Home Manager commented: "Our dedicated and caring team really do go the extra mile every day to ensure that our lovely residents care needs are met. Yet we go much further than that, offering a lifestyle and family setting with lots of variety, choice and more importantly fun and laughter."
"We pride ourselves in being a really good care home and are proud of our 9.9 review score on Carehome.co.uk. Although, to have had this rating by the Care Inspectorates in just over a year of being open, is a real testament to my amazing team with whom I am so fortunate to work."
To celebrate the team’s success, a big party was enjoyed by the team, residents and families alike.
To find out more about what Mearns View Care Home has to offer for yourself or a loved one, they welcome you to get in touch at:
T: 0141 484 7555
Link to Care Inspectorate Report:
https://www.careinspectorate.com/index.php/care-services?detail=CS2023000127
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article