These results have been achieved in just over a year of the home being open and firmly places the establishment as one of the top care homes in the wider East Renfrewshire area.

(Image: Mearns View Care Home)

Terry Blackwood, the Home Manager commented: "Our dedicated and caring team really do go the extra mile every day to ensure that our lovely residents care needs are met. Yet we go much further than that, offering a lifestyle and family setting with lots of variety, choice and more importantly fun and laughter."

"We pride ourselves in being a really good care home and are proud of our 9.9 review score on Carehome.co.uk. Although, to have had this rating by the Care Inspectorates in just over a year of being open, is a real testament to my amazing team with whom I am so fortunate to work."

To celebrate the team’s success, a big party was enjoyed by the team, residents and families alike.

To find out more about what Mearns View Care Home has to offer for yourself or a loved one, they welcome you to get in touch at:

T: 0141 484 7555

E: info@mearnsviewcare.co.uk

www.mearnsviewcare.co.uk/

Link to Care Inspectorate Report:

https://www.careinspectorate.com/index.php/care-services?detail=CS2023000127