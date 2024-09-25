Brought to you by
The UK’s dreary weather may be getting you down in more ways than one. Moderate sun exposure helps our bodies produce vitamin D, a critical substance for immunity, bone health, and more. But what can you take to prevent deficiency or suboptimal levels? You might want to consider the best vitamin D supplement UK brands offer to keep your levels in check.
Here, we look at the top options available on the market today. UK residents should consider MindBodyGreen Vitamin D3 Potency+ for the best vitamin D supplement.
Best Vitamin D Supplement UK
- MindBodyGreen Vitamin D3 Potency+ - Best vitamin D supplement UK overall
- New Chapter Fermented Vitamin D3 - Best vitamin D supplement for women
- Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw D3 - Best for cellular health
- Life Extension Liquid Vitamin D3 - Fantastic value for money
- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Vitamin D3 - Best for absorption
To find the best vitamin D supplement, UK customers must look for an effective dose of at least 500 IU of cholecalciferol (D3). Additionally, your chosen product should be free of artificial ingredients and contain fats to aid absorption. Overall, MindBodyGreen was our clear winner.
1. MindBodyGreen Vitamin D3 Potency+ - Our Best Vitamin D Supplement Overall
Pros
- Carries vitamin D in an organic source of omega-3 fats
- Organic rosemary oil to prevent oxidation
- High 5,000 IU dose
Cons
- Contains gelatin
Why We Recommend MindBodyGreen Vitamin D3 Potency +
MindBodyGreen’s vitamin D3 is the best vitamin D supplement for UK residents who need cardiovascular support. A study on vitamin D with omega-3 fats found that the anti-inflammatory fatty acids could help activate it. This means more of the vitamin D3 you take could be usable and could partly explain why omega-3 fats benefit the heart [1].
Key Ingredients
MindBodyGreen’s Vitamin D3 Potency+ contains vitamin D as cholecalciferol, organic flax oil with 50% ALA, organic olive oil with 50% oleic acid, and organic avocado oil.
Dosage
Take 1 gel cap daily; each contains 5,000 IU of vitamin D3.
Pricing
A one-time purchase costs $30. You save the most with a subscription of $99.00, which delivers 6 bottles to your door every 6 months.
User Reviews
On the manufacturer’s official site, a user loved how easy this supplement is to take, even on an empty stomach, and appreciated that it dissolves well without any weird aftertaste [2]. However, since there aren't many third-party reviews from places like Amazon or Trustpilot, it might be worth asking around among family and friends if you're looking for more opinions.
2. New Chapter Fermented Vitamin D3 - Best Vitamin D Supplement for Women
Pros
- Organic ingredients to minimise contamination with pesticides
- Added reishi and turmeric
- Anti-inflammatory probiotic species
Cons
- Contains soy
Why We Recommend New Chapter Fermented Vitamin D3
With several anti-inflammatory ingredients, this supplement could be great for balancing immunity. For example, turmeric may inhibit major anti-inflammatory substances, including prostaglandins and lipoxygenases. These are made from fats in your cell membrane, and turmeric’s fat solubility allows it to reach them [3]. Turmeric may also help women with PMS [4].
What’s more, reishi contains beta-glucans, which can improve your innate and specific immune responses. Studies have shown a reduced risk of respiratory infections and higher counts of infection-fighting natural killer cells [3].
Key Ingredients
New Chapter includes 2,000 IU of vitamin D3, reishi, and turmeric extracts along with papain, bromelain, and 3 probiotic species (Lactobacillus acidophilus, L. rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium lactis).
Dosage
Take 1 tablet every day.
Pricing
At $32.99 for a total of 60 doses (2-month supply), you’re getting brilliant value for money.
User Reviews
A Trustpilot reviewer was pleased with their purchase, saying the vitamins tasted great, and they were eager to buy again [5]. Meanwhile, an Amazon user wasn’t as impressed, suggesting the company use something other than soy as a bonding agent [6].
3. Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw D3 - Best for Cellular Health
Pros
- Organic blend of fruits and vegetables for a synergistic effect
- No unnecessary fillers or artificial ingredients
- Vegetarian-friendly formula
Cons
- The doses of supporting ingredients may be too low
Why We Recommend Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw D3
Garden of Life uses the combined benefits of fruit and vegetable extracts to complement vitamin D3. These are rich in antioxidants known as flavonoids. Research shows that these can protect your cardiovascular system, immune system, brain, and other tissues against cell and DNA damage [7].
This supplement is one of the organic vitamin D supplements UK brands offer. It is made from whole food sources, specifically organic fruits and vegetables.
Key Ingredients
Vitamin Code Raw D3 includes 2,000 IU of vitamin D alongside digestive enzymes and an organic raw fruit and vegetable extract blend. This includes cherry, strawberry, blueberry, kale, carrot, and tomato juice extracts.
Dosage
Take 1 capsule every day.
Pricing
Each bottle costs $27.29 for 120 capsules which will last for 4 months.
User Reviews
One long-time user on the official site praised the high-quality ingredients and loved that these vitamins are made from whole foods without unnecessary chemicals [8]. On Trustpilot, another user wasn’t a fan of the sweetener used but appreciated the prompt and helpful customer service in resolving their issue [9].
4. Life Extension Liquid Vitamin D3 - Fantastic Value for Money
Pros
- Huge 850 servings per bottle
- Convenient drop dosing
- Medium chain triglycerides for optimal absorption
Cons
- Can be easy to take too much
Why We Recommend Life Extension Liquid Vitamin D3
We love Liquid Vitamin D3 for its use of coconut-derived medium-chain triglycerides. One study found that coconut oil was a little more effective in boosting vitamin D’s bioaccessibility than olive oil. Bioaccessibility may better measure how well your body can use supplements, going beyond absorption alone [10].
Key Ingredients
All Liquid Vitamin D3 contains is vitamin D3 in medium-chain triglyceride oil.
Dosage
1 drop is all you need for 2,000 IU.
Pricing
Each 50 mcg bottle costs $21.00, for just pennies per dose.
User Reviews
An Amazon user appreciated how easy the drops are to control, making it simple to count each one—definitely planning to reorder [11]. On the flip side, another user had a frustrating experience with a broken dropper, making the product unusable for them [12].
5. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Vitamin D3 - Best for Absorption
Pros
- Carried by phospholipids
- Uses non-GMO soy
- 20 US cents per daily dose
Cons
- Hard tablets may be more difficult to absorb
Why We Recommend Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Vitamin D3
Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals lives up to its name with phospholipid-coated vitamin D. As phospholipids also make up your cell membranes, some, such as phosphatidylcholine, can increase vitamin D absorption more than olive or coconut oil [10].
Key Ingredients
All Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals’ Vitamin D3 contains 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 in a phospholipid cyclosome.
Dosage
Take 1 capsule every day.
Pricing
1 bottle costs just $19.95 for 100 doses.
User Reviews
Looks like there aren’t many third-party reviews out there—no luck with Amazon or Trustpilot this time. If you’re curious about how it works, it might be worth asking around family or friends for their take.
What Are Vitamin D Supplements?
Vitamin D supplements aim to top up your vitamin D levels or correct a clinical deficiency. They are available in a variety of forms and can help the body regulate calcium and phosphate levels.
Vitamin D Deficiency in the UK: Causes and Symptoms
One of the main causes of vitamin D deficiency UK residents have is a lack of sun exposure. The United Kingdom’s weather and climate may make this more common compared to warmer areas.
A UK study measuring vitamin D levels in people presenting with a spinal cord injury found that 28% of men and 11.8% of women were vitamin D deficient. Around 30% of people tested in winter or spring were deficient, compared to almost 13% in summer and autumn [13].
Forms of Vitamin D Supplements Available in the UK
Capsules, drops, gummies, and tablets are all common forms of the best vitamin D supplement for immunity UK residents have.
Tablets and Capsules
Vitamin D tablets and capsules are the most common form of supplementation. However, they may be the hardest to absorb if your digestion is sluggish.
Softgels
Softgel capsules may be among the most readily absorbed vitamin supplements. Their softer shell could break down faster, making them more accessible to people with poor digestion.
Sprays
Sprays are an excellent way to take vitamins for people who can’t tolerate swallowing pills. Up to 40% of adults with no swallowing difficulties have trouble with tablets and capsules because of their size or past negative experiences.
Drops
Vitamin D drops UK brands offer may be the best form of vitamin D for absorption, as they require little digestion. They can also be highly concentrated, with Life Extension’s product containing over 800 doses per bottle.
Gummies
Gummies are a great way to take vitamin D if you feel like taking anything resembling medicine is a chore. They often come in sweet flavours, making it feel more like eating candy.
Vitamin D Supplement UK: Potential Benefits
After using the best vitamin D supplement UK brands offer, customers may notice improved mental health, immunity, and other vitamin D supplement benefits UK brands provide.
Muscle Function
Vitamin D is essential for muscle power, boosting the force of muscle contractions. What’s more, it can benefit muscle cell growth and prevent muscle loss during intense exercise. Research on athletes shows improvements in strength ranging from 1.37% to over 18%, depending on the dose and volunteers’ baseline [14].
Mood and Mental Health
Vitamin D can reduce anxiety, depression, and poor stress management. More serious mental health issues have been linked to low vitamin D levels in childhood, too. For example, Finnish babies receiving 2000 IU of vitamin D had a 77% lower risk of schizophrenia in one trial compared to babies on a lower dose [15].
Bone Health and Osteoporosis Prevention
Enhancing calcium absorption and vitamin D can help prevent bone loss [15]. However, as vitamin D absorption and production declines with age, you may need higher doses to see the same benefits.Heart Health
Vitamin D may provide important protection for your cardiovascular system, with research suggesting a 50% lower risk of heart attack and an over 50% lower rate of high blood pressure [15]. This may be partially because vitamin D reduces renin, which increases your blood pressure.
Immune System Support
Vitamin D may regulate the immune system by enhancing resistance to infection while reducing inappropriate responses to one's own cells. Studies suggest that higher vitamin D levels reduce the risks of autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis [15].
Vitamin D Supplement UK: Potential Side Effects
The best vitamin D supplement UK brands offer can have side effects related to allergies and increased calcium absorption, especially in high doses.
Kidney Stones
Increased calcium levels from improved absorption may raise your risk of developing kidney stones over time. We recommend re-evaluating any calcium supplements you may take and staying hydrated to dilute your urine [16].
Allergic Reactions
Allergic reactions are possible for supplements containing fish or egg-derived products. Always read the label to ensure that each product you consider is allergen-free.
Interactions with Medications
Vitamin D supplements can interact with statins taken for high cholesterol by reducing their potency. Moreover, thiazide diuretics reduce calcium loss in urine, raising your risk of hypercalcemia.
Hypercalcemia
As vitamin D enhances calcium absorption, excessive doses may lead to hypercalcemia. This can cause excessive thirst, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, and calcium build-up in the soft tissues if left unaddressed.
Digestive Issues
Digestive issues such as nausea, vomiting, and cramps can be a consequence of high blood calcium levels. This is likely because of a salt imbalance and your body’s attempt to resolve it.
What Are the Best Natural Sources of Vitamin D?
Animal foods like oily fish are the best natural vitamin D foods, alongside moderate sun exposure.
Fortified Foods
Fortified foods are not technically “natural” sources of vitamin D but are helpful when you do not want to (or cannot afford to) take supplements. Foods such as cereals and spreads are commonly fortified for added vitamin D.
Food Sources Rich in Vitamin D
The main food sources of vitamin D are egg yolks, some oily fish, and red meat. As the usable forms of vitamin D are found in animal products, it presents a challenge to vegans living in regions with less sunlight and colder temperatures.
Sunlight Exposure
Sunlight exposure is the most free and efficient way to get vitamin D. All skin types can benefit from it, but people with dark skin must stay in the sun for longer.
As a general rule, you should spend half the amount of time in the sun that it would take to start burning you. If you start to burn in 30 minutes, then 15 minutes is enough. Spending this length of time in the sun while wearing a bathing suit can give you 7,000-10,000 IU of vitamin D. While tanning raises your vitamin D levels, ensure your skin does not turn pink or red [15].
However, it is estimated that people living at 52 degrees North cannot make significant amounts of vitamin D for 6 months of the year [15]. This is around the latitude of Colchester.
What to Look for When Choosing Vitamin D Supplements
When deciding how to choose vitamin D supplements UK brands offer, consumers should consider factors like bioavailability, value for money, and the appropriate dosage to meet their needs.
Bioavailability and Absorption
If it’s not bioavailable, it’s a waste of money. That’s why we chose bioavailable forms such as capsules with coconut oil or omega-3 fats when looking for the top vitamin D supplements UK.
Ingredients and Additives
Some of the best vitamin D supplement UK brands offer include additional ingredients for bone, heart, or brain health. For example, if you want to take care of your bone and cardiovascular health, you may want a product with added vitamin K2. Calcium is a common addition for bone health, too.
Allergens and Dietary Restrictions
Next, it’s essential to learn the origins of each ingredient in the best vitamin D supplement UK brands offer. For example, fish and eggs are common allergens, and if you are vegan, you must find an algae-derived vegan product.
Price and Value for Money
Considering British weather’s reputation, chances are you’ll be taking a vitamin D supplement for much of the year. Ensure you aren’t paying more than 1 or 2 pounds per daily dose.
Dosage Requirements
If you do not consume significant food sources of vitamin D and are making minimal to no amounts from sun exposure, a higher dose may be necessary.
User Reviews
Firsthand user experience on subreddits like r/supplements, r/vitamins or r/nutrition is incredibly helpful when deciding on effects, brands, dosage, etc.
FAQs on Vitamin D
Here are some common questions you may ask when looking for the best vitamin D supplement in the UK.
Which Brand of Vitamin D Is Best in the UK?
Our favourite vitamin D supplement is MindBodyGreen, thanks to its dose of 5,000 IU and clean ingredients.
Which Vitamin D Supplement Is Most Effective?
MindBodyGreen’s Potency+ product and Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw D are among the most effective vitamin D capsules UK customers can find.
How Much Vitamin D3 Should I Take Daily?
Depending on your sun exposure, needs, and overall health, you may require anywhere from 500 IU to 5,000 IU every day.
How Long Does It Take for Vitamin D Supplements to Work?
It may take 2 to 4 weeks to start seeing improvements from the best vitamin D supplement UK brands.
When Is the Best Time to Take Vitamin D Supplement?
As your vitamin D stores take time to build up and stay in your body for a while, you do not need to take it at any particular time.
What Is the Best Form of Vitamin D Supplement to Take?
You must ensure that the form of vitamin D you take is D3 or cholecalciferol.
Do I Need a Prescription for Vitamin D Supplements in the UK?
No, you can buy effective doses of vitamin D3 supplement UK brands offer over the counter in the UK, including online.
Can I Get Enough Vitamin D From Sunlight Alone?
You may be able to get enough vitamin D from the sun during the summer. For the best vitamin D deficiency, UK residents should rely on food and supplements during most of the year.
What Are the Signs of Vitamin D Toxicity?
Excessive vitamin D levels (generally over 150 ng/mL) cause symptoms such as excessive urination and thirst, dehydration, abdominal pain, and confusion. You may also develop kidney stones over time at milder vitamin D levels [17].
Is It Better to Take Vitamin D Every Day or Once a Week?
It is safe to take moderate amounts of the best vitamin D tablets UK brands offer every day, as even sun exposure gives you several thousand IU. Supplementation may help replace this during winter.
Final Verdict on the Best Vitamin D Supplement UK
If you want to buy the best vitamin D supplement UK brands offer online, there are several high-quality options.
We found products with coconut, safflower, and omega-3-rich oils to enhance absorption, alongside those with additional ingredients such as vitamin K2 and turmeric. These can support vitamin D’s benefits in bone health and inflammation reduction, giving you the best results.
Overall, the best vitamin D supplement UK customers can find online is MindBodyGreen Vitamin D3 Potency+. With a high dose and flax oil, olive oil, and avocado oil to improve absorption, it’s our top pick for the cloudy UK.
