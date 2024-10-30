The state-of-the-art hospital is led by CEO Vivek Sivarajan and director CJ Tollan Sivarajan, who are consultant plastic surgeons, and builds on their experience of running leading UK cosmetic surgery practice, Elanic Clinic, for more than 10 years.

Vivek Sivarajan, medical director and CEO of Elanic, said:

“Everyone at Elanic is over the moon to be hosting our first patients for our new hospital. We’re extremely proud of the best-in-class team we have attracted, the high-quality environment we have created and the innovative, patient-focused clinical pathways we have developed.

“The treatments and procedures we are offering are some of those most in demand across the UK, including hip and knee replacements, shoulder and hand repair, especially those sustained following sports injuries, gynaecology and weight loss.

“We have the equipment, skills, and experience to treat a wide range of people, from those seeking immediate treatment to relieve chronic pain to those whose livelihoods depend on their fitness to work.

“The adverse impact that waiting for an operation has on mental wellbeing can be just as grave as the adverse impact on physical wellbeing. We look forward to helping our patients to get well sooner.”

Elanic Hospital Glasgow features both a state-of-the-art ultra clean airflow operating theatre and a day surgery theatre equipped with industry-leading technology. The theatres are complemented by 12 recovery bays and five premium ensuite bedrooms including a specialist enhanced care dependency bedroom for patients who require overnight stays.

Located on the site of the former Royal Bank of Scotland on Bath Street, the hospital will return the landmark building to commercial use for the first time since the bank closed and create up to 75 jobs in the coming months.

For further information about Elanic Hospital Glasgow or to book a consultation

What makes Elanic Hospital special?

Elanic Hospital is an expansion of Elanic Clinic, which has been undertaking day surgery in Glasgow City Centre for the last 13 years

The hospital itself is the only private hospital in Glasgow’s City Centre which accommodates both day surgery patients and overnight inpatients

They utilise cutting-edge technology, for example, their Orthopaedic Ultra-Clean theatre is leading class

Luxury air-conditioned bedrooms with high dependency functionality

Their Doctors and Nurses are exceptionally well trained, fully registered and accredited, meaning this is what they do, and they do every single day allowing us to provide the best care and experience possible

They pride ourselves on providing exceptional care, which is why they hand pick and only work with a selection of the best surgeons in the UK

They have been recognised with multiple awards for excellent service

Their nurse-to-patient ratio is higher than the majority of other hospital providers to enable the team to focus on enhanced patient recovery, which means faster recovery

They have a focus on innovation, with multiple minimally invasive procedures offered, and one of the only hospitals in Scotland which offers day case surgical pathways for both hip replacements and knee replacements

HIP AND KNEE PAIN FREE EVENT

Do you suffer from hip or knee pain and would like to find out more?

Join Elanic at their FREE hip and knee pain event on Tuesday 12 November 2024.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet Elanic experts and orthopaedic consultants Mr Michael Brown and Mr Rahul Kakar, finding out more about joint pain management and the treatment options available.

Spaces are limited, so be sure to book your space to avoid disappointment.

To find out more and to book please call 0141 332 51006, or visit:

https://www.elanicmedical.co.uk/about/patient-events/

The team look forward to welcoming you.

Hip replacement is available from £9.995 and knee replacement from £9.995.

https://www.elanicmedical.co.uk/pricing/