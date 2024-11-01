In this guide, we're breaking down the best creatine UK brands have to offer, starting with our top pick, Crazy Nutrition's Ultimate CRN-5.

Our Best Creatine in the UK for 2024: Quick Overview

How Does Creatine Work?





Creatine works behind the scenes, fuelling your muscles for those bursts of power you need—whether it's for lifting a heavy barbell or doing heavy squats. It does this by increasing the amount of phosphocreatine in your muscles; this helps regenerate adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the body's main energy currency.

Think of ATP as your workout's fuel tank! Creatine ensures you don’t run on empty too soon, potentially leading to more reps, faster recovery, and better overall results.

Types of Creatine Supplements

The creatine supplements UK brands sell come in various forms, each with its own benefits and unique qualities. Whether you’re looking for the best creatine for beginners UK brands have to offer or hoping to switch things up, you should know what’s out there and how each type can fit your fitness goals.

Creatine Monohydrate

The best creatine monohydrate UK brands sell—like Crazy Nutrition Ultimate CRN-5—are the OG products: simple, effective, and heavily researched. Creatine monohydrate is made up of creatine bound to water molecules, and it’s known for improving strength, power, and muscle mass [10]. It’s affordable and widely available, and has many studies backing it up.

Creatine Ethyl Ester

This form of creatine is modified with an ester group to improve absorption. So, the theory goes that you’ll need less to get the same results. However, studies haven’t been too kind to creatine ethyl ester. Some suggest it’s not any more effective than plain old creatine monohydrate [11].

Creatine Hydrochloride (HCL)

Creatine HCL is known for its superior solubility. When you compare creatine monohydrate vs. creatine HCL UK brands sell, the latter dissolves easily in water and might be gentler on the stomach [12]. As a result, you can take smaller doses and still get the same effects as other types.

Micronized Creatine

Micronized creatine is essentially creatine monohydrate, but the particles have been broken down into a finer powder. This helps it dissolve more easily in liquids, which might be easier for some to digest.

It’s still the same creatine, just with a smoother texture. This means less bloating for those with sensitive stomachs.

Detailed Reviews of the Best Creatine in the UK

Find out all the info you need about each creatine supplement from the pros and cons, to the main ingredients, price and user reviews.

1. Crazy Nutrition Ultimate CRN-5 - Our Best Creatine Supplement overall

(Image: Crazy Nutrition)

Pros

Has 5 g of creatine monohydrate

Added electrolytes for faster muscle recovery

Easily absorbable formula

Two fruity flavours

Cons

No unflavoured option

Overview

Crazy Nutrition’s Ultimate CRN-5 is a premium creatine blend designed to give your workouts an extra edge. The formula includes 5 g of creatine monohydrate and added electrolytes. Together, they help promote muscle hydration, recovery, and increased energy [1] [2].

Main Ingredients

Each serving of Ultimate CRN-5 provides:

5 g of creatine monohydrate

Sodium

Potassium

Aquamin magnesium and Arabic gum

Price

$44.99 for a one-time purchase (or slightly over £34)

$31.49 with a subscription (or a little over £24)

User Reviews

Overall, the Ultimate CRN-5 has received high praise based on reviews of creatine supplements on third-party websites. On Reddit, u/christianclotyx wrote in r/gainit that from all the creatine he tried on the market, he liked Crazy Nutrition’s the best, both for taste and its end results. While a few people discussed delivery issues on the Trustpilot page, others appreciated the customer service [3].

2. Kion Creatine - Best Vegan Creatine Supplement

(Image: Kion Creatine)

Pros

Made with creatine monohydrate that has a 95% absorption rate

Plant-based ingredients

Built for athletic performance

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No additional ingredients for a more balanced efficacy

Overview

Kion Creatine is made exclusively from Creapure, a proprietary formula that claims to be the purest form of creatine monohydrate [1]. Because of this, it has a 95% bioavailability—meaning your body is likely to absorb most of the creatine.

Additionally, it’s vegan-friendly, so many athletes can reap the benefits in their workouts regardless of their dietary restrictions.

Main Ingredients

Creatine monohydrate

Price

$17.99 with a one-time purchase (or nearly £14)

$15.99 for a monthly delivery (or a little over £12)

User Reviews

Kion’s supplements are generally popular on third-party review platforms. On r/Supplements, Reddit user jerdabile87 wrote that creatine from Creapure is “the best on the market.” While user u/ebizaleth1 hasn’t given it a shot yet, she does express interest in this creatine product on the same thread.

3. Transparent Labs CREATINE HMB - Best Creatine for Muscle Growth UK

(Image: Transparent Labs)

Pros

Powerful combination of creatine and other ingredients

Versatile formula suitable for any active person

Third-party tested for potency and purity

No artificial additives

Vegan-friendly

Cons

Relatively pricey

Overview

Transparent Labs’ CREATINE HMB combines five evidence-backed ingredients that may improve muscle strength and muscle mass. By combining creatine monohydrate and HMB, the two ingredients work together to improve each other’s effectiveness, possibly leading to better physical performance and quicker recovery time [4].

Though the manufacturer adds BioPerine to improve your body’s absorption of the powder, another benefit is that it may help you lose stubborn fat. That’s why it’s the best creatine for musclebuilding that UK bodybuilders can try.

Main Ingredients

Creatine monohydrate

Beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate (HMB)

BioPerine

Vitamin D3

Calcium

Price

$49.99 for a one-time purchase (slightly over £38)

$44.99 with a subscription (a little over £34)

User Reviews

Many bodybuilders love using the CREATINE HMB combination during their cutting phase. On r/Supplements, CPlusPlusCoder71 says he’s used HMB for cutting to help lose body fat but keep lean muscle. However, the same user said he didn’t think it worked well when he tried to use it while trying to bulk up.

4. Natural Stacks Creatine+ - Best Creatine for Beginners

(Image: Natural Stacks)

Pros

Includes creatine plus supporting ingredients

May improve physical performance and mental sharpness

Gentle on the stomach

Convenient capsule form

Cons

Could do with more ingredients that can help with complimentary support

Overview

Natural Stacks Creatine+ is more than a muscle gain supplement; it’s about full-body performance, from energy to brain health. Each serving provides 2.5 g of creatine monohydrate paired with fenugreek extract and Himalayan pink salt.

Unlike many creatine supplements, the sodium in Himalayan pink salt aids in proper creatine uptake, promoting a smoother, more stomach-friendly experience [5]. That’s why it’s one of the best creatine UK brands have to offer that doesn’t cause bloating. It’s great for beginners who may not have a strong stomach.

Main Ingredients

Creatine monohydrate

Fenugreek extract

Himalayan pink salt

Price

$23.96 for one pack (a little over £18)

User Reviews

On Amazon, this product has a fairly high score of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on 17 ratings. Several users shared that they liked this form of creatine because it was gentler on their stomachs, while the capsule form was convenient to use [6].

5. Onnit Creatine - Best Creatine for Strength and Performance

(Image: Onnit Creatine)

Pros

Simple formula with just creatine monohydrate as the sole ingredient

Boosts energy levels for anaerobic exercise

May speed up recovery after intense workouts

Comparatively budget-friendly

Cons

Only unflavoured option

Overview

Looking for a pure creatine supplement without unnecessary fillers? Onnit Creatine only has a single ingredient: 5 g of creatine monohydrate. Thanks to its simple formula, you probably won’t worry about reactions to added ingredients or unnecessary additives. It helps to support muscle-building goals [1] and can be a great addition to a pre-workout supplement[1] .

Main Ingredients

Creatine monohydrate

Price

$14.99 for a one-time purchase (slightly over £11)

$11.24 with a subscription (just a little over £8)

User Reviews

With over 800 reviews, Onnit’s Creatine has an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Most reviewers love the simplicity and affordability of the creatine supplement, helping them reach their fitness goals with little fuss [7]. Many said the powder mixed well, but a few felt the texture was a bit gritty [8].

6. Mindbodygreen Creatine+ - Best Creatine for Women

(Image: Mindbodygreen)

Pros

Fusion of creatine and taurine

Backed by clinical research

Improves physical and mental energy

Includes women-focused studies specific to creatine

Cons

Comparatively expensive

Overview

Mindbodygreen’s Creatine+ is designed to enhance both physical and cognitive performance. The powder includes creatine monohydrate, of course. But what sets it apart? It also has taurine, an amino acid that pairs well with creatine. It does similar things to your body that creatine does—producing energy and supporting muscle tissue and brain health [9].

Keep in mind that if you’re planning to take this creatine, weight loss might not be one of its perks. Creatine might cause weight gain, but this is only due to the water storage in your muscles.

Main Ingredients

Creatine monohydrate

Taurine

Price

$74 for a one-time purchase (a little over £57)

$54 for a bi-monthly subscription (slightly over £41)

User Reviews

There are very few third-party reviews for Mindbodygreen’s Creatine+, though there are quite a few reviews on the company’s own platform. Many people love adding the powder to their smoothies and coffee, making it one of the best creatine for men and women alike. On the other hand, some shared that it made them gain some pounds, but this is likely just water weight.

How to Choose the Best Creatine Supplement

Before you buy creatine UK supplements, here’s a breakdown of key factors to consider when selecting your ideal creatine product.

Form Preference

Creatine comes in multiple forms: powder, pills, gummies, and even liquid. Creatine powder is the most popular form, but creatine tablets or pills may be more convenient for others. Each form works the same, so it’s all about what suits your lifestyle.

Budget and Serving Size

Your wallet matters just as much as your workout. Some creatine supplements offer larger servings or come with additional ingredients, which can increase the price. Make sure you’re getting a beneficial amount of creatine per serving without overpaying for unnecessary extras.

Brand Reputation

You’ll want to look for brands with a strong track record and positive customer reviews. Established companies with a clear list of ingredients and transparency about their processes are often the safest bet when it comes to quality.

Fitness Goals

Different types of creatine supplements may suit specific fitness goals. If you’re focused on strength and muscle gains, creatine monohydrate is a solid choice. Aiming for better endurance? Creatine nitrate might be more up your alley. Tailor your choice to what you want to achieve.

Product Quality (Third-Party Testing, Purity)

Always check if the supplement is third-party tested to ensure purity and potency. Quality products should be free of fillers or unwanted additives and must meet safety standards, giving you peace of mind when adding them to your routine.

Creatine Benefits: Why It’s Essential for Fitness Enthusiasts

Let’s take a look at some of the key reasons why creatine should be on your radar.

Promotes Muscle Growth

One of the reasons creatine is so popular in the fitness world is its ability to help build muscle mass. How does it work? It increases the water content in muscle cells, which supports muscle growth [13]. It also helps with the production of proteins that damage muscle fibres after a workout.

Enhances Post-Workout Recovery

Got muscle soreness after a tough workout? Creatine can help with that, too. Studies show that creatine helps reduce muscle cell damage and inflammation, leading to faster recovery [14].

Supports Brain Health and Function

Creatine also has some serious brain-boosting benefits. Research suggests that it may enhance cognitive function, particularly in tasks requiring quick thinking or memory [15].

Improves Performance in High-Intensity Exercises

If you’re into high-intensity interval training (HIIT), creatine can give you an extra edge. One study found that creatine supplementation significantly improved “critical power” after a four-week experiment. This is the highest level of power or energy a person can consistently maintain without getting overly tired [16].

Increased Muscle Mass And Strength

Creatine is a game-changer when it comes to boosting strength and muscle mass. One interesting study found that when combined with resistance training, creatine helped reduce levels of myostatin, which is a protein that limits muscle growth [17]. By keeping this muscle blocker in check, creatine opens the door to more significant muscle gains.

So, if you’re pairing it with weight training and other bodybuilding supplements, you’ve got a great recipe for serious muscle development and strength improvements. When your body is running low on energy, creatine swoops in. It enhances the regeneration of ATP, so you can keep performing at your peak during short, high-intensity activities [18].

Potential Side Effects of Creatine

While creatine is generally safe for most people, some have experienced these side effects:

Bloating

Stomach cramps

Digestive discomfort

Kidney strains

Always start with the recommended dose. More importantly, talk to your doctor if you’re experiencing any issues.

How to Take Creatine for Best Results

To make the most out of creatine, there are usually two key phases: loading and maintenance. In the loading phase, you’ll want to take around 20 g per day—split into four smaller doses—for about five to seven days. This helps flood your muscles with creatine quickly.

After that, you want to enter the maintenance phase; 3-5 g will do the trick. You can mix it with water, juice, or a shake, whatever you prefer. Just remember to stay hydrated!

When is the best time to take creatine supplements? It’s totally up to you. Nevertheless, it’s often used post-workout by those who aim to speed up their recovery.

FAQs on Creatine

Let’s check out some of the most common questions about creatine supplements.

What Is Creatine?





Creatine is a naturally occurring compound that your body produces—mainly in the muscles. Creatine helps boost energy production during intense physical activities. You can also find it in some foods, such as red meat and fish. However, the amount is pretty low, which is why many people turn to supplements.

Essentially, creatine is your muscles' little energy reserve. It’s super popular among athletes and gym-goers who want to improve their performance, enhance strength, and build muscle.

What Is the Most Effective Creatine?





Creatine monohydrate is generally believed to be the most effective. This type of creatine is backed by extensive research and is known to deliver consistent results.

What Is the Best Creatine Brand in the UK?





Our top pick is Crazy Nutrition’s Ultimate CRN-5, which features creatine monohydrate plus supporting ingredients. However, all of the best creatine brands UK readers can see on our list offer high-quality creatine supplements.

What Creatine Do Most Bodybuilders Use?





Different bodybuilders use different products. Nevertheless, Transparent Labs’ CREATINE HMB is a powerful choice for bodybuilding because it encourages muscle gains and fat loss at the same time.

Can You Take Creatine Every Day?





Yes, you can take creatine daily—even on rest days—to keep your creatine levels balanced just make sure to drink a lot of water. However, if you have a medical condition or are taking medications that might interact with creatine, ask for advice from your doctor before taking any supplement.

Can I Mix Creatine With Protein?





Yes, mixing creatine with your protein shake is a generally popular and convenient combo.

Is Creatine Safe?





Yes, creatine is safe when used as directed. Just make sure you go for a high-quality, tested product.

What Is the Best Type of Creatine for Beginners?





First time trying creatine? Natural Stacks’ Creatine+ is a practical choice for beginners because the Himalayan salt makes it gentler on the stomach. Wondering about the creatine dosage for beginners? According to the manufacturer, you’re supposed to take four capsules a day of this supplement to work efficiently.

Does Creatine Affect Testosterone?





At present, there’s no solid evidence that creatine directly affects testosterone levels.

How Long Does Creatine Take to Work?





The exact time frame that creatine takes to work may vary with each user. However, you’ll typically start noticing effects after about a week, especially if you go on a loading phase.

Best Creatine UK: Final Thoughts

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to the best creatine UK brands have to offer. Whether you want to boost your strength, improve endurance, or enhance recovery, creatine is a great supplement to add to your fitness routine.

Just remember: quality matters! Choosing a trusted brand and product, like Crazy Nutrition’s Ultimate CRN-5, can lead to enviable results. Of course, if you’re still undecided on where to buy creatine in the UK, the final choice is yours, so do your own analysis before making a choice!

