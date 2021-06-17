Róisín Murphy and American singer Kelis have been added to the final line-up for this year's Playground Festival.
They will perform alongside previously announced acts including Kraftwerk, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Glasvegas, The Libertines and Boy George and Culture Club.
The festival is due to be held in Rouken Glen Park in East Renfrewshire from September 24-26 after earlier dates were re-scheduled due to the ongoing pandemic. Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and DJ Erol Alan will also appear.
Organisers say the festival has "lots of surprises" planned including a VIP collaboration.
Ashleigh Elliott, of the Playground Festival, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the remaining additions to our stellar line-up for our weekend of music, food, drinks, socialising and fun.
“Our four final artists fit in perfectly with our eclectic, wild weekend to entertain our Playground Family.
“From Kelis’ Milkshake to Roisin Singing It Back, we feel there is something for everyone at Playground Festival 2021.
“Erol Alkan is one of our favourites of all time, and the mighty Irvine Welsh is of course one of Scotland’s proudest exports so it’s a thrill to have him join us in the park where some of Trainspotting was filmed!
Tickets, which start at £66 for a single day, are on sale at www.playgroundfestival.co.uk Children under six go free.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.