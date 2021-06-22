More than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland during the past 24 hours for the first time since January.

Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 2,167 new cases of the virus have been recorded since Monday, 817 than the day before.

The spike in numbers represents a new peak of the 'third wave' some experts have said is occuring - and is not a result of a computer glitch which left out some results from yesterday''s figures, with only 15 cases added.

During the past 24 hours there were four deaths of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days, meaning the death toll under this measure is 7,696.

Seoarate figures released by the National registers of Scotland put the figure at 10,137 deaths up to 13 June, as they include those where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Out of the new tests which that reported results, 9.1 were positive, almost double the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.

The past week has seen the test positivity rate rise past 5% for the first time in months.

According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,664,571 first doses, while 2,602,753 people have received a second.

A total of 171 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, a rise of 13 on the previous day, while 18 are in intensive care.

