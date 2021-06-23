IT evokes memories of the hit US TV drama Baywatch, albeit the waters are a bit chillier.

But a dedicated team of lifeguards has been set up and is warning of the dangers facing staycation crowds.

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeguards are returning to seven beaches across Scotland today, bringing with them lifesaving equipment and vital beach safety advice.

A further lifeguarded beach at Broughty Ferry near Dundee has been established following collaboration with Dundee City Council ahead of what is anticipated to be a very busy summer for the lifesaving charity.

It brings the total number of RNLI lifeguard-patrolled beaches in Scotland to eight.

RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor Gio Ceccarelli said: “Our beautiful beaches offer a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open spaces, but can also be unpredictable and dangerous environments, particularly during a typical Scottish summer when air temperatures start warming up, but water temperatures remain dangerously cold.

“With more people than ever planning to stay at home this summer, now more than ever we encourage people to visit a lifeguarded beach if they plan to enter the water.

“RNLI lifeguards keep a constant watch on the shore, the weather, and the sea conditions. They are able to highlight areas of potential danger and adjust the swimming area accordingly.

Speaking about the start of a lifeguard service on Broughty Ferry beach, Dundee City Council environment convener, Councillor Anne Rendall, said: “This staycation summer we expect Broughty beach to be very busy indeed as people take the chance to enjoy some outdoor fun in the sun.

“I would encourage all beach users, particularly those who enjoy open swimming in water that can still be very cold even at this time of year, to stay safe and follow the lifeguards’ advice at all times.”

Lifeguards have already started patrols on two of Scotland’s beaches, Silversands and Coldingham, from May 29. Lifeguards estimated that around 4,000 people visited Silver Sands beach in Aberdour, Fife, one weekend last month. It is these kinds of crowds that the RNLI expect to see replicated all along the coast this summer.

RNLI lifeguards not only monitor the coast but are also on hand to offer safety advice and administer minor first aid. They are also there to help when things do go wrong, such as an incident at Silver Sands beach on the first lifeguarded weekend of the year. Lifeguards stepped in when they spotted a paddle boarder in difficulty.

Gio Ceccarelli said: “The paddleboarder had drifted too far out from the shore to make their own way back.

“The lifeguards used their knowledge of the beach, tides and coastline to assist the paddleboarder back to safety further along the coast. In this case we were able to spot the incident unfolding and were able to react very quickly. The person involved had made the right decision to visit a lifeguarded beach that day as otherwise they might not have been spotted so quickly.”

RNLI’s regional water safety lead, Michael Avril, said: “We are expecting this summer to be very busy for our lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews.

“We want people to enjoy the coast but urge everyone to respect the water, think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency.

“By choosing to visit a lifeguarded beach you will find yourself in an environment where lifeguards are monitoring the water, ready to respond in an instant.”