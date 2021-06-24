They are an everyday natural feature and usually help generate calm and tranquility.

But a couple whose trees made their neighbours’ lives a misery have been ordered to chop them down.

George Alcock and his wife insist their lives are being ruined by a row of 65ft-spruces owned by recruitment boss Katie Drummond and her husband Alasdair in the village of Dunlop, Ayrshire.

The Alcocks say they are unable to use their garden because of dampness and believe that their mental health is suffering as a result of living in the shadow of the trees.

The couple also claim their home is kept in darkness and that they have to keep lights and the heating on inside all year round.

But the Drummonds deny the allegations and they insist there are enough gaps to allow sufficient natural light into the Alcock’s property and garden.

The Alcocks turned to East Ayrshire Council under high hedge legislation and the authority subsequently ordered that the trees be cut to 30ft after ruling they were “causing detriment” to the Alcock’s lives by restricting light and casting an “overbearing” shadow on their home.

However, the Drummonds have appealed the council decision to the Scottish Government.

They have argued that officials failed to follow high hedge regulations because the trees do not form a hedge as they are spaced apart and do not create a barrier to their neighbours’ home.

In a document to the Government, the couple said: “The trees are a natural boundary to our property and provide privacy, and are very much part of the rural and natural landscape that we are surrounded by within the conservation village where we live.

“We absolutely would argue that they are not a hedge and were never planted as a hedge.

“The majority of them are spruce trees which would not be a tree that anyone would choose to plant as a hedge.

“They are part of a natural boundary line in keeping with the rural landscape that we are privileged to live in. Our trees do not form a barrier to light.

“Furthermore, they are spruce trees and therefore would not be classified as a typical tree planted to form a hedge, nor are they a shrub.

“Their branches are sparse and let lots of natural light and sunlight through.”

The Alcocks said: “There are approximately 20 trees in a row that cover the width of our house, the next door neighbour and her two neighbours, that block out any sunlight for most of the day for most of the year to our property and garden.

“The majority of the garden is constantly in shade, making it difficult to utilise the garden throughout both summer and winter months.

“The lawn never dries out and is constantly soggy, making it difficult to cut.

“The house is cold and dark – heating and lighting are constantly used to supplement this.

“We have invested in two skylight windows to try and counteract the lack of light. However, this is still insufficient.”

They added: “Living in continuous ‘shadow’ causes frustration, stress and low mood on most days when we could benefit from access to sunlight, which for most is a reasonable expectation.

“The trees are overwhelmingly obtrusive. When you’re living with ‘overwhelmingly obtrusive’ every single day, it has a huge impact on overall mental health and wellbeing feeling restricted and barricaded in.

“It is truly upsetting on a bright sunny day not to be able to enjoy the warmth and the sun that is available to others.”

Issuing its high hedge notice ordering that the trees be lopped, East Ayrshire Council said: “The hedge is causing detriment to the neighbouring property at the rear by way of preventing light passing into this property, thereby affecting the owners’ enjoyment of their property.

“It creates an overbearing screen to the property, causing shadowing, thereby affecting the owner’s enjoyment of their property.” A Scottish Government reporter will issue a decision in due course.