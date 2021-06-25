A record number of Scots have shown interest in learning life-saving techniques after Christian Eriksen’s collapse at a Euro2020 match, Scottish first aid charities said.

Denmark’s player suffered a cardiac arrest during the game against Finland on June 12.

Stunned viewers watched as the striker fell to the ground in the 42nd minute as he was about to receive a throw-in.

Eriksen has since regained consciousness and will be implanted with an ICD device which sends electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms.

Since the incident, a record number of people have inquired regarding CPR training and defibrillators in Scotland.

In the week after the player's collapse, training provider St Andrew’s First Aid has seen a significant rise in requests for CPR courses.

Their sales of defibrillators have increased by more than 200% in comparison to their average weekly sales.

A St Andrew’s First Aid spokesperson said: “We have seen a significant increase in the number of enquiries for CPR and wider first aid training from both individuals and from companies looking to ensure they have trained employees who are equipped to respond to incidents within the workplace.

“Similarly, we have experienced a considerable rise in the number of enquiries relating to the purchase of defibrillators, equating to around +200% above our average weekly sales.

They added: “Christian Erikkson’s collapse was a valuable reminder of the importance of being first aid trained and of the very real difference a defibrillator can make to the chances of someone surviving a cardiac arrest.

“These life-saving machines are simple to operate and when used within around three minutes following an incident, can increase survival rates by nearly 70%.

“We continue to work within communities and with businesses to teach and equip individuals with the confidence to deliver first aid. The positive outcome of this particular event will hopefully encourage more people to come forward and learn how to save a life.”

St John Scotland, which provides CPR and defibrillator training, had three times the usual number of enquiries over the past two weeks, with some specifically mentioning Eriksen.

Angus Loudon, Chief Executive of St John Scotland said: "This distressing incident has highlighted how important CPR and defibrillators are in the fight to save lives from cardiac arrest.

"Although Christian Eriksen’s life was saved by the medics on the pitch, for the 60 or so people who have a cardiac arrest each week in Scotland, the outcome is not always a good one - at the moment, only one in ten survive.

“Being able to start CPR as quickly as possible, and using a defibrillator if one is available, can dramatically increase the person's chances of surviving.”

"Since the events of that weekend, we've had a lot of interest from communities across Scotland who are keen to make sure they're doing everything they can to make their local area a safer and healthier place to live,” he added.

“This high-profile incident has brought CPR and defibrillators front of mind, and we've seen a big increase in enquiries looking for support from our St John Scotland Community Defibrillator Scheme.

"Cardiac arrest can happen to people of all ages and levels of fitness, as the Eriksen incident shows.

“If you're unfortunate enough to have a cardiac arrest, it's most likely to happen in your home.

“So that's why we're working to make sure that as many people as possible learn CPR, and have easy access to a defibrillator in their community, to be able to act quickly and give the person the best chance of surviving."

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) is working with the Save a Life for Scotland campaign and other partners to increase the survivability rates of those who go into cardiac arrest.

A SAS spokesperson said: “We welcome these encouraging figures which demonstrate how people across Scotland are willing to step in and help save lives through bystander CPR and the use of defibrillators.

“Cardiac arrest can affect anyone, of any age at any time or place.

“It’s vital that we can encourage people to feel more comfortable in calling 999 and to deliver bystander CPR and defibrillation if witnessing an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.”

Dr Gareth Clegg, consultant in emergency medicine and chair of the delivery group for Scotland’s Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Strategy, hopes public-access defibrillators will be as common as fire extinguishers to help increase the chances of survival.

He said: “Scotland’s national plan to increase survival after cardiac arrest aims to double the number of cases where a defib is applied by the public - even before an ambulance arrives at the scene.

“Studies show that using a defibrillator within three minutes of collapse, along with starting CPR, can greatly increase chances of survival.

“Like fire extinguishers, widespread availability of public access defibrillators and public willingness to use them in an emergency would save many lives,” he said.

Chest compression CPR is a way to circulate blood around the body to buy time until defibrillation can be attempted.

Public Access Defibrillators deliver a small electric shock to the heart to try and restart the normal heart rhythm.

They are designed for use by the public without training, are automatic, and will only deliver a shock where it is required.