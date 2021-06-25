A mother whose son died in the Cameron House fire told how she still has nightmares about the blaze – and said she will not give up fighting for answers.

Jane Midgley, 61, welcomed a U-turn on plans to hold a fatal accident inquiry into the tragedy at the luxury hotel on Loch Lomond on December 18, 2017. Her son Simon Midgley, 32, and partner and Richard Dyson, 38, died in the blaze, and she has been fighting for justice ever since.

Ms Midgley, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, said that, three years on from the tragedy, she was still in shock.

“I have nightmares everyday – I relive it every day,” she said. “I’m still in shock. I spoke to Simon on the Sunday.

“He was excited and he would be leaving the next morning.

“I was buzzing for Christmas.

“I was always a strong lady and a happy lady, I loved my job and family life – and I had a breakdown.

“I lost my job. No work now, no life. It just stops. I have been asking questions for three-and-a half years and I still don’t have answers.

“I need to know why my boys died the way they did. I’m never ever going to give up fighting.”

More than 200 guests fled the blaze, which erupted after hotel night porter Christopher O’Malley, 35, dumped hot ashes in a cupboard.

He admitted putting fireplace ashes into a plastic bag next to newspapers and kindling in a storage closet. O’Malley, of Renton, Dunbartonshire, was given community payback in January for his part in the blaze.

The hotel also admitted failings, including repeatedly ignoring fire safety warnings, failing to train staff or have safety measures in place, and a catalogue of errors. In January, Sheriff William Gallacher fined the firm £500,000.

A coroner’s inquest in England concluded the men were unlawfully killed. But Scotland’s Crown Office and Prosecutor Fiscal Service said there was no public interest in an FAI – claiming the cause of the fire was already known.

The young couple’s families appealed the decision and it was reversed last week.

Ms Midgley said her family was “over the moon” an FAI was going ahead – because what happened at Cameron House could happen anywhere.

She said: “When I was told the boys had been killed and it was all down to health and safety...I have no words.

“I believe they would still be here if things had been done properly.

“It makes me question how many companies, not just hotels but any business, really put health and safety first.

“[Cameron House] were told and told and told, and did nothing.

“I’m hoping lessons will be learned and will kickstart any establishment to check training and procedures.

“They are all responsible to make sure you’re safe and they’re safe. It’s about looking after yourself and others.”

She spoke out after it was revealed the night porter at Cameron House had broad online training, but had no hands-on training for disposal of ash.

“Things have got to change because it will happen again,” said Ms Midgley.

“Lessons must be learned.

“I feel an FAI will be a wake-up call to Cameron House and others.

“I would like to go into every business and say ‘this is what can happen – two innocent lives, young boys, just gone. “I’m not walking away from it.”