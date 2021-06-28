A Scotrail tweet slamming a customer who asked if the company would be painting a train in “straight colours” after the unveiling of a train celebrating Pride has gone viral.

The rail operator's social media manager suggested the Twitter user educate himself before “commenting such nonsense”, after he criticised the company’s rainbow-painted train.

He had tweeted: “I take it you’ll also be painting one in ‘straight’ colours?

“Or will we be discriminated against?”

READ MORE: Scottish feminist charged with 'hate crime' backs Salmond's Alba party

The Scotrail employee, who signed themselves as “Ste”, responded: “Straight people aren't punched in the face for holding hands with their life partner, nor are they executed in other countries simply for being straight.”

They added: “Please educate yourself on the matter before commenting such nonsense.”

Over the weekend, users have praised the reply, with comments asking Scotrail to give Ste a pay rise.

One wrote: “Ste needs a pay rise”

Another commented: “^Ste, you have my whole heart.”

I take it you’ll also be painting one in ‘straight’ colours? Or will we be discriminated against? 🤔 — Ha'way The Lads, FTM (@Haway_The_Lads) June 26, 2021

A user told of the struggles many members of the LGBTQ+ community still face: “Ste, you absolute star! I would love to hold my husbands hand without fear! And go anywhere in the world on holiday without having to research which countries are safe to go to, including locations in the UK.”

The Class 334 electric train features the new Progress flag instead of the traditional Rainbow design, in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

READ MORE: Hate crime legislation will inevitably have 'chilling effect', says top lawyer

The Pride of ScotRail Train will operate on the company’s busiest routes, serving destinations like Helensburgh, Motherwell and Milngavie, to Bathgate, Livingston and Edinburgh.

Although the design was launched to celebrate Pride Month, the vinyl stickers will remain in place until 2029 when the metalwork will require repainting.

Lesley Kane, ScotRail Commercial Director, said: “Scotland’s Railway is for everyone and, this Pride Month, we wanted to do something really special to demonstrate our support for Scotland’s LGBTQ+ community.

“That’s why we are unveiling our “Pride of ScotRail” train, created by our own staff LGBTQ+ and allies network and designed by one of our talented team.

READ MORE: More than 300 counselling sessions for young Scots worried about gender identity

“It’s a visual commitment to our support and a reminder that we won’t tolerate bigotry or discrimination.

“Regardless of background or your identity, you should feel welcomed and safe when travelling.

“And it goes way beyond the month of June. This design will stay on the train for the next eight years, until it eventually requires repainting.”