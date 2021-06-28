The Queen has been introduced to Scotland’s other national drink Irn Bru as she began a four-day visit to Scotland.
Making her first official visit north of the border since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen was given a tour of AG Barr’s factory in Cumbernauld, where the iconic soft drink is manufactured.
The 95-year-old monarch was joined by the Duke of Cambridge as she officially opened the factory’s new process facility.
The Queen met employees and was given an overview of the history of the company.
The Queen is in Scotland for Royal Week where she will be taking part in engagements celebrating community, innovation and history.
