A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a van in the Highlands.

He was riding a black and red Honda CBR motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van on the A82 south of Inverness.

READ MORE: Body recovered from Orkney’s Scapa Flow ‘believed to that of missing diver’

The incident happened at the junction for the Loch Ness Country House Hotel at around 7.45pm on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver was not injured.

Police closed the road for several hours for a collision investigation and it reopened around 12.35am on Wednesday.

Sergeant David Miller, of Police Scotland’s Highlands and islands road policing unit, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts are with the family of the motorcyclist who has died.

READ MORE: Emergency services at Hamilton Racecourse as two men fall from cherry picker

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash to get in touch. In particular if you have dashcam footage that might help with our collision investigation then let us know.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3159 of Tuesday June 29.”