More than 4,000 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government figures have confirmed that 4,234 new infections have been identified since Wednesday.
It is the highest number of daily cases reported since the start of the pandemic, breaking yesterday's record.
Six new deaths of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 day was also recorded, taking the toll when counting by this measure to 7,722.
READ MORE: Scots who receive flu jab could get third Covid dose on same day, says Leitch
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland which record deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate put the overall death toll at 10,168 up to 27 June.
The test positivity rate was 10.5% — meaning more than one-in-ten of the 42,843 tests carried out which returned results found a positive sample.
READ MORE: Relatives anger over 'cruel and disgraceful' care home 'appointment' system plan
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,816,251 first doses, while 2,722,725 people have received a second.
A total of 275 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while 16 are in intensive care.
Scottish numbers: 1 July 2021
Summary
4,234 new cases of COVID-19 reported*
42,843 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
10.5% of these were positive
6 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive
16 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
275 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
3,816,251 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,722,725 have received their second dose
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment